《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai calls for EU economic agreement

President William Lai, right, presents a painting to Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero during their meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

2025/05/28 03:00

ENHANCED SECURITY:While the European Parliament has voiced support for an economic partnership deal with Taiwan, the European Commission is hesitant

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday called on the European Parliament to support the signing of an economic partnership agreement （EPA） between Taiwan and the EU, citing the potential for enhanced economic security.

An EPA would “not only yield mutually beneficial win-win developments, but also consolidate economic security and boost international competitiveness on both sides,” Lai said during a meeting in Taipei with European Parliament members Reinis Poznaks and Beatrice Timgren.

Highlighting a strong complementarity between Taiwan and the EU in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green energy, Lai said that through “our joint efforts, we can create more resilient democratic supply chains, and further contribute to global prosperity and development.”

Taiwan has been calling for an economic deal with the EU since the tenure of Lai’s predecessor, former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, underscoring Taipei’s desire to deepen economic and trade ties with Europe.

While the European Parliament has voiced support for negotiating an EPA with Taiwan, the European Commission has remained hesitant on the issue.

During the meeting at the Presidential Office, Lai also thanked the European Parliament for resolutions reaffirming support for Taiwan amid ongoing “provocative military actions” from China, and for recognizing Taiwan as a key democratic partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Poznaks, reflecting on his home nation Latvia’s own experience with its “large, aggressive neighbor,” expressed solidarity with Taiwan and stressed the importance of democracies uniting to defend the rule of law.

Seeing China and Russia as using the same playbook through disinformation attacks, Poznaks said it was “crucial for all democracies around the world to stick together and protect our freedoms, values and democracy.”

Timgren echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of close ties between democratic nations in the face of authoritarian threats, adding that such a demonstration of unity would be “part of [our] defense.”

During their visit from Sunday to Friday, the parliamentarians are also scheduled to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍）, as well as representatives from the legislature, civil society groups and think tanks, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Separately yesterday, Lai also urged more cooperation beyond Europe during a separate meeting with a delegation led by Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, who is on a seven-day visit to Taiwan this week.

“The world is rapidly changing and tensions in the Indo-Pacific continue to rise, but if we combine our strengths, come together as one and enhance cooperation, we can maintain peace, stability and prosperity in our region,” Lai said.

He added that Taiwan looked forward to working with Guam and the US to further strengthen economic ties and explore more opportunities for industrial cooperation.

President William Lai, right, and European Parliament member Reinis Poznaks, left, raise their mugs during their meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

