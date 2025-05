Lin Yu-hsuan poses with a Harvard hat and hoodie in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

2025/05/26 03:00

By Katie Tam, Angie Teo and Ann Wang / Reuters

With an admission letter in hand, Taiwanese student Lin Yu-hsuan was ready to attend her dream school, Harvard University, this September. However, Lin said the decision of US President Donald Trump’s administration to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students made her feel anxious and helpless.

“The path toward my dream is actually harder and tougher than I expected. There are so many uncertainties,” she said.

“I thought that I could accept all the changes along the way, as what we have gone through in the past half year. However, this one is specifically [targeted] at the international students, so I kind of feel like really hit by it. And that’s why I feel kind of anxious,” Lin said.

The decision marked a significant escalation of the Trump administration’s campaign against the elite Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Harvard called it a “blatant violation” of the US Constitution and other federal laws.

A US judge temporarily blocked the administration’s order, but it did not provide comfort to Lin, who has yet to receive her visa.

“I think I would either defer my studies at Harvard, as they said that’s one of the possibilities, or I would probably apply for master programs in Europe or the UK.”

Another Taiwanese student, who asked to be identified only by his first name, Vince, said he planned to start his public health studies at Harvard this year.

“We are certainly feeling pretty nervous, and it’s been a dream for me to come from a small town in Taiwan all the way to Harvard,” he said. “I think that this is the best that the US can offer. So, I would like to plead to the president that, please, I hope that this generosity can be continued.”

The Ministry of Education on Friday said it expects 52 Taiwanese students to be affected by the US government’s move.

The ministry said it welcomes students whose studies at Harvard would be affected, to complete their studies in Taiwan, adding that it would help them with the transfer process.

It also urged local universities that have a memorandum of understanding with Harvard to discuss measures that would help Taiwanese students complete their studies.

Any students in need of assistance could contact the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s Boston branch’s education division via e-mail at boston@mail.moe.gov.tw, the ministry said.

Additional reporting by Rachel Lin

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

