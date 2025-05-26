《TAIPEI TIMES》 Guam governor arrives in Taiwan for her first visit

Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, left, presents a painting to President William Lai during Lai’s stopover in the US territory on Dec. 5 last year. Photo: Chen Yun, Taipei Times

2025/05/26 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Guam Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero yesterday arrived in Taiwan for her first visit since taking office as head of the US territory’s government in 2019, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） said.

During her stay from yesterday through Saturday, Guerrero is to meet with President William Lai （賴清德） and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍）, and attend banquets hosted by the two, the ministry said in a news release.

Guerrero and Lai last met in December last year, when the president made an overnight stopover in the territory as part of a seven-day trip to the South Pacific — his first official visit abroad after taking office in May last year.

During that visit, Lai had compared Taiwan and Guam to “family members,” citing the deep cultural connections between the two sides, and their shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights.

The Guam governor is to visit the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and meet with several mayors, MOFA said.

In a separate release yesterday it welcomed the arrival of a EU parliamentary delegation.

The delegation consisted of European Parliament members Reinis Poznaks and Beatrice Timgren, as well as policy adviser Jens Vornoe, it said.

It also welcomed the arrival of a British Labour Party delegation led by MP Navendu Mishra.

The delegation includes British lawmakers Tahir Ali, Paula Barker, Gill Furniss and Connor Naismith, it said, adding that it is the first time they visit Taiwan except for Mishra.

