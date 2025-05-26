《TAIPEI TIMES》 Probe of ‘Chinese’ civil servants in second stage

A person covers their face with a Chinese flag in Beijing in an undatedphotograph. Photo: Bloomberg

2025/05/26 03:00

NATIONAL SECURITY: If people renounce their Chinese residency or family registration on their own initiative, the government would be supportive, a source said

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The government has begun the second phase of investigations into civil servants and teachers at local levels, identifying those holding Chinese identity documents, a source said yesterday.

Government officials yesterday issued a statement urging public servants to disclose whether they hold Chinese ID cards, residence permits or household registrations, saying that failure to comply could result in the loss of Taiwanese citizenship, the source said.

The first phase of investigations into military personnel and civil servants was completed at the end of last month, finding that two people held Chinese ID cards, one of whom has since had their Taiwanese citizenship canceled, they said.

“One of them, a sailor in the navy’s 168th Fleet, had held a Chinese ID card for 10 years, previously unknown to him, as his China-born mother had applied for the card on his behalf,” they said.

“Because he voluntarily reported the issue after learning about the card, he received special assistance to retain his Taiwanese nationality,” they said.

The investigation also found 75 people who had Chinese residence permits, all of whom have now had their Taiwanese ID documents canceled, they said.

The second phase of investigations is to focus on public officials at county and city government levels, as well as teachers in public universities, high schools, junior-high schools and elementary schools.

“These people exercise public authority and are therefore required to remain loyal to the state,” they said. “As part of that expectation of loyalty, public servants are prohibited from holding Chinese identity cards, household registration, residence permits or passports.”

Only a small number of people refused to comply with the investigations during the first phase, and they have been flagged for further investigation, the source said, adding that government agencies would re-examine their eligibility for employment.

“At the very least, those who refuse to submit the declaration would have incomplete personnel files, which could obstruct future appointments or promotions,” they said.

“The records of such people would be specially marked, which could cause them trouble in the future,” they said.

If people come forward and renounce their Chinese residency or family registration on their own initiative, the government would assist in canceling their Chinese documents, they said.

“However, if someone refuses to declare their Chinese documents, submits false information, or conceals facts, and is later discovered to hold Chinese identity documents after the June deadline, they will have their Taiwanese citizenship revoked,” they said.

The government urges all military and public service personnel to comply with the law, they added.

Responding to rumors that some teachers were being asked to submit declarations seven times, the source said that such claims were “completely false.”

“Even if administrative staff at schools repeatedly forward related notices, the declaration is only required once,” they said, adding that “some public servants are trying to have it both ways by holding dual identities, but the government will strictly enforce its single household registration policy.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法