Taiwan’s Lin Yun-Ju, left, and Kao Cheng-Jui, return a shot from Japan’s Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami during the Men’s Doubles final match at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha yesterday. Photo: AP

2025/05/26 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese table tennis players Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Kao Cheng-jui (高承睿) yesterday secured a silver medal in the men’s doubles at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, losing to their Japanese opponents in the final.

After ousting the world No. 1 pair, the French Lebrun brothers, a day earlier, the Taiwanese duo, the sixth-seeded men’s doubles team in the tournament, were defeated by the Japanese world No. 2 pairing of Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami 2-3 in the title match.

Lin and Kao, who were appearing at only their second international event as a doubles pairing, took an early lead by winning the first game 11-6.

However, the Japanese team bounced straight back to win the second game 5-11 and draw level.

In the third game, the Taiwanese pair again ran out winners with an 11-7 victory to bring the match to a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth game, Lin and Kao failed to take their chances, with their Japanese opponents winning 6-11 to take the match to a 2-2 tie.

In the deciding game, Lin and Kao were unable to rally, losing by 11 points to six, with the Japanese duo taking a hard-fought 3-2 victory and the gold medal.

This was the first time in 12 years a men’s table tennis duo from Taiwan has won a medal at the ITTF World Championships.

Taiwan had its best performance in the tournament when the men’s doubles team of Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵) and Chen Chien-an (陳建安) won the country’s first gold medal in 2013.

The 23-year-old Lin and his 20-year-old partner teamed up for the first time at the Singapore Smash 2025, attracting a lot of attention with a sensational runner-up finish in their debut tournament in February.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, left, and Kao Cheng-jui, celebrate with their silver medals for the Men’s Doubles final match at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha yesterday. Photo: AP

Japan’s Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami celebrate with their trophy after wining the men`s doubles final match for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha yesterday. Photo: AP

