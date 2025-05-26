《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gold Card applications rising: NDC

A sample of an Employment Gold Card, a combined resident visa and open work permit valid for three years, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Development Council

2025/05/26 03:00

GAINING STEAM: The scheme initially failed to gather much attention, with only 188 cards issued in its first year, but gained popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Applications for the Employment Gold Card have increased in the past few years, with the card having been issued to a total of 13,191 people from 101 countries since its introduction in 2018, the National Development Council （NDC） said yesterday.

Those who have received the card have included celebrities, such as former NBA star Dwight Howard and Australian-South Korean cheerleader Dahye Lee, the NDC said.

The four-in-one Employment Gold Card combines a work permit, resident visa, Alien Resident Certificate （ARC） and re-entry permit. It was first introduced in February 2018 through the Act Governing Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals （外國專業人才延攬及雇用法）, and initially failed to gain traction, it said.

“The aim of the card is to attract foreign professionals with special expertise in various fields, including technology, economics, education, arts and culture, sports, finance, law, architecture, national defense, and the digital industries,” it said.

“The policy is designed to create a more friendly environment for work and residency, encouraging foreign talent to come to and remain in Taiwan,” it added.

In the first year following the card’s introduction, only 188 cards were issued, and by the end of 2019, that number had grown to just 546, it said.

However, the effectiveness of Taiwan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic following its outbreak in 2020, as well as the resilience of Taiwan’s economy throughout the pandemic, led to a surge in applications for the card, it said.

By the end of 2020, the number of cards issued had jumped to 1,945, it added.

“The visibility of the Employment Gold Card improved significantly in the years that followed,” an official from the Workforce Development Agency said, adding that by the end of last year, 10,000 cards had already been issued.

Americans have accounted for the largest percentage of the applicants, making up 25 percent in total, while Hong Kong residents and Japanese were the second and third-largest groups respectively, the official said.

“This trend can likely be explained by the strong state of Taiwan-US ties, and the large number of Taiwanese who have studied and settled in the US,” they added.

“Many second and third-generation Taiwanese Americans are now returning to Taiwan for work, which greatly benefits Taiwan’s economic development,” the official said.

The first Employment Gold Card was awarded to Steve Chen （陳士駿）, the Taiwan-born American entrepreneur and cofounder of YouTube, they said, adding that Chen was presented the card by then-premier William Lai （賴清德） in recognition of his willingness to contribute his expertise in technology and management to Taiwan.

The high number of applicants from Japan, which increased in 2022 and has continued to grow since, is likely due to Japan’s proximity to Taiwan, as well as the strong economic ties between the two countries, they said.

“Although Japanese employees in Taiwan can be sponsored by companies for work permits, the Employment Gold Card offers more flexibility and better conditions, making it a popular alternative,” they said.

India has also grown as a source of applicants for the card, which benefits Taiwan given India’s expertise in technology and software, they said.

The NDC has identified Bengaluru, India, as a key international talent recruitment zone, they added.

“The issuance of cards to celebrities helps the program gain recognition. For example, Dwight Howard received a card for his outstanding sports achievements,” they said.

“Lee received one in August 2024 under the Ministry of Culture’s recommendation, based on her cultural and artistic contributions to Taiwan, and her role in promoting Taiwan-South Korea exchanges,” the official added.

To further bolster the program, the NDC has proposed amendments to the foreign-talent recruitment law, they said.

Draft amendments have passed review by the Executive Yuan and, pending approval by the Legislative Yuan, could be implemented by the end of this year, if passed in the current session, the official said.

Then-premier William Lai, left, presents the first ever Employment Gold Card to YouTube cofounder Steve Chen in March 2018. Photo courtesy of Executive Yuan

South Korean Lee Da-hye, a cheerleader for Taiwan’s Wei Chuan Dragons professional baseball team, poses with her Employment Gold Card at the National Immigration Agency in Taipei in August last year. Photo courtesy of the National Immigration

