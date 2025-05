President William Lai, right, and Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan hold a framed poster advocating for Taiwan’s participation at the World Health Assembly (WHA) during a visit by the WHA Action Team at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

2025/05/25 03:00

CONTRIBUTION:Taiwan shares the values embodied in this year’s WHA theme, ‘One World for Health,’ and would continue its commitment to global cooperation, Lai said

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter

Taiwan would not give up its efforts to join the WHO and its annual World Health Assembly (WHA), despite the US’ decision to withdraw from the organization, President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday.

Lai made the remarks while meeting with members of the WHA Action Team — a government delegation led by Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) — at the Presidential Office.

The team traveled to Geneva, Switzerland, to seek participation in the WHA and to demonstrate Taiwan’s healthcare capabilities on the international stage.

The 78th WHA, which is being held in Geneva, began on Monday and is to end on Tuesday.

However, Taiwan did not receive an invitation for the ninth consecutive year, due to objections from China.

The WHA Action Team departed for Geneva on May 16 to protest the exclusion and reaffirm Taiwan’s willingness to contribute to global health.

Lai yesterday welcomed the team back to Taiwan and expressed gratitude to the health professionals, civic groups, overseas Taiwanese and lawmakers who joined the delegation to advocate for Taiwan’s right to health.

“It is regrettable that Taiwan was once again excluded from this year’s WHA, and even though the [central government’s] budget has been significantly cut, it did not change our determination to strive for Taiwan’s healthcare human rights,” Lai said.

“Leave no one behind” is a principle promoted by the WHO, but it is a pity that it has left the 23 million people in Taiwan behind, he said.

Despite not receiving an invitation, the action team participated in more than 40 bilateral meetings, professional forums and international news conferences on the sidelines of the WHA, demonstrating Taiwan’s determination to care for its people’s right to health, and to participate in and contribute to global health, he added.

Taiwan is grateful to its diplomatic allies for speaking in support of its inclusion in the WHA, as well as to like-minded countries that have depressed support, either directly or indirectly, Lai said.

Although Taiwan is not a WHO member and was not invited to this year’s WHA, Lai said the nation shares the values embodied in this year’s WHA theme, “One World for Health,” and would continue to promote it.

“Despite being unable to attend [the WHA] this year, we will not give up,” he said, adding that amid budget constraints and the US’ withdrawal from the WHO, Taiwan would continue its efforts to pursue participation in the WHO and WHA to uphold the health rights of its 23 million people and contribute to global health and well-being.

Separately yesterday, Chiu told a news conference that while the size of this year’s WHA Action Team was reduced by one-third due to budget cuts imposed by the Legislative Yuan, the delegation still achieved meaningful results.

Chiu said a record number of participants attended an international news conference on May 18, with representatives from 27 diplomatic allies and like-minded countries voicing support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA.

The delegation also had the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions with various groups during bilateral meetings, he said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare signed two memorandums of understanding — one with the International Hospital Federation to promote sustainable development and green hospitals, and another with Geneva University Hospitals to enhance emergency medical cooperation, he added.

