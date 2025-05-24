《TAIPEI TIMES》Police extend hunt amid deer killings

Formosan sika deer are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the police

2025/05/24 03:00

PROBLEMS IN PINGTUNG: Sika deer are a problem that the government should respond to with humane culls, instead of leaving them to be shot, one resident said

By Tsai Tsun-hsien and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Police have broadened a hunt for suspected poachers in rural Pingtung County after a spate of discarded deer carcasses sparked outrage in the local community.

A Manjhou Township （滿州） resident said yesterday on condition of anonymity that rotting remains of deer have become a common sight in the woods near their home and that “the stench of death permeates the area.”

Most of the carcasses they observed were of adult males with missing heads, as they would have full antlers that could be sold to trophy collectors for a handsome sum, the resident said.

A photograph provided by the resident showed a dead buck with a wound to its neck, half-wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The resident said that they took the photo recently.

The buck was young and had only one small antler, which might explain why it was abandoned with its head intact, they said.

Poachers usually operate at night, they added.

“This is not an isolated incident; it happens all the time,” they said.

Formosan sika deer are a nuisance to local farmers, with herds that wander from Kenting National Park eating crops, other residents told reporters.

The deer are a problem that the government should respond to with a humane cull, instead of leaving them to be shot wantonly, one resident said.

“Real hunters would have more respect for nature,” they added.

Academics told reporters that deer overpopulation could result in saplings being eaten, which would threaten the sustainability of forests.

However, not enough research has been done for the government to identify the deer herds that need to be culled or know where the herds are, they said.

Kenting National Park yesterday told reporters that killing or harming wildlife is a crime punishable by a maximum of two years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$2 million （US$66,616） as stipulated by the Animal Protection Act （動物保護法）.

Unauthorized firearm possession contravenes the Firearms, Ammunition and Knives Control Act （槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例） and is punishable by a sentence of three to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$7 million, it added.

The park and the National Police Agency’s 7th Special Police Corps are to increase joint night patrols in and around the park, including the township area, it said.

The public should report poachers or signs of poaching on the 0800-885-996 hotline or contact the park or the 7th Special Police Corps, it said.

