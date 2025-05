People walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 15. Photo: AFP

2025/05/24 03:00

Reuters and AFP, New York

Harvard University yesterday sued the administration of US President Donald Trump after his decision to revoke the Ivy League school’s ability to enroll international students.

In a complaint filed in a Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the US Constitution’s First Amendment and other federal laws.

It also said the revocation had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

The Trump administration’s decision on Thursday to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign nationals has put the future of thousands of students at risk and threatens the prestigious university with a huge financial blow.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” it added.

Trump is furious that Harvard rejected his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and “woke” ideology.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, effective for the 2025 to 2026 academic year.

She said Harvard is “fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

In Taipei, the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday said that 52 Taiwanese students, including those who have just been accepted, are expected to be affected by the ban.

The MOE said it welcomed students whose studies at Harvard would be affected to complete their studies in Taiwan and would help facilitate the transfer process.

The ministry can arrange for additional rounds of college entrance exams should students about to commence their studies at Harvard wish to study in Taiwan due to US policies, it said.

It also urged domestic universities with a memorandum of understanding with Harvard to discuss measures that would help Taiwanese students complete their studies.

For students who have not yet obtained their student visas, the ministry suggested that they continue their studies in Taiwan.

Any students in need of assistance could contact the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Boston branch’s education division via email at boston@mail.moe.gov.tw, the ministry said.

Additional reporting by Rachel Lin

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

