《TAIPEI TIMES》 Pilots clinch their maiden trophy

The Taoyuan Pauian Pilots’ Lu Chun-hsiang, right, receives the P.League+ Finals Most Valuable Player award after their Game 7 win against the Taipei Fubon Braves at the Taoyuan Arena on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

2025/05/23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on Wednesday clinched their first-ever P.League+ title, overcoming the Taipei Fubon Braves in a thrilling seven-game series.

請繼續往下閱讀...

With a season-high online viewership of more than 110,000 and a sellout crowd of 5,900 in attendance, the Pilots edged out the Braves 89-86 at the Taoyuan Arena in a nail-biting finish.

The Finals Most Valuable Player （MVP） award went to Pilots star Lu Chun-hsiang, who scored 20 points to tie teammate Alec Brown for the game high.

The Pilots’ win made them the third team to win the P.League+ title in the league’s five-year history, following the Braves’ three-peat from 2021 to 2023 and the New Taipei Kings’ triumph last year.

It was also the Pilots’ first professional championship, following runner-up finishes in last year’s finals and the East Asia Super League final in March.

For the 27-year-old Lu, it was the first title of his career.

“Now I just want to take a champagne shower,” said Lu, a two-time P.League+ regular-season MVP.

He said he had not expected to win the Finals MVP, because the victory was a collective team effort.

The game remained close throughout, with the margin mostly within single digits.

The Braves briefly extended the lead to 10 in the third quarter, but the Pilots overhauled with a 24-13 fourth quarter as Braves center Brandon Walters fouled out and veteran Lin Chih-chieh sustained a wrist injury.

Lin, 42, was injured while attempting to chase down Lu’s fast-break layup with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left.

He fell hard to the floor as Lu made the shot, drew a foul, and shouted from the ground before sinking the free throw to put the Pilots ahead 84-82.

Broadcaster Tsai Ching-ching described the moment as a “generational transition scenario,” highlighting the symbolic shift between basketball eras.

That play saw Lin carried off the court and not return afterward.

The Braves later confirmed that Lin underwent successful arthroscopic surgery early yesterday morning at Fu Jen Catholic University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery in two months.

After the game, Pilots guard Li Chia-kang shed tears of joy after overcoming a challenging four-year journey that included limited playing time earlier in his career.

Li, who earned four awards — including Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player — this season, thanked team owner Lee Chung-shu for believing in him.

He said he hoped making the All-Defensive First Team would inspire players who may not excel in scoring.

Meanwhile, P.League+ vice chairman Charles Chen made a rare public gesture following the game by encouraging fans to also support the upcoming playoffs of the Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL）, Taiwan’s other pro league, which are to start today.

Lamenting that “Taiwanese society has long been divided,” Chen called basketball a “remedy that could heal the wound” and said he hoped the TPBL could carry forward the momentum generated by the P.League+.

“If we want Taiwanese society to be united, we should start with sports,” he said. “As for other issues — like whether the two leagues should cooperate or even merge — we have the whole summer to talk about that. It’ll take time.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

The Taipei Fubon Braves’ Lin Chih-chieh, center, passes during Game 7 of the P.League+ Finals against the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots at the Taoyuan Arena on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

The Taoyuan Pauian Pilots’ Lu Chun-hsiang, left, goes to the basket as Lin Chih-chieh of the Taipei Fubon Braves defends during Game 7 of the P.League+ Finals at the Taoyuan Arena on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

P.League+ vice chairman Charles Chen speaks in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法