    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Indigenous singer Abao to perform in Eswatini

    Indigenous singer Abao in traditional Paiwan clothing is pictured in an undated photograph provided for the Sunshine Island Vibe Festival in Kaohsiung in February. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government

    Indigenous singer Abao in traditional Paiwan clothing is pictured in an undated photograph provided for the Sunshine Island Vibe Festival in Kaohsiung in February. Photo courtesy of the Kaohsiung City Government

    2025/05/22 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Indigenous singer Abao would be the first Taiwanese artist to perform at an international event in Africa when she performs at the three-day MTN Bushfire festival in Eswatini at the end of this month, Taiwan’s embassy in the African country said yesterday.

    The Paiwan singer is to perform on the event’s main stage on the festival’s second day on Saturday next week, the embassy said in a statement.

    Abao is being introduced by the organizers as “one of Taiwan’s biggest stars, blending soul, R&B, hip hop and electronic with traditional Paiwan folk music.”

    Dremedreman, a nominee for best new artist at this year’s Golden Melody Awards and another indigenous singer of Paiwan descent, would perform at the Bring Your Fire Zone on June 1, the embassy said.

    The Bring Your Fire Zone stage is an intimate acoustic stage, event organizers said.

    Taiwan’s embassy in Eswatini — Taiwan’s only formal diplomatic ally in Africa and one of only 12 in the world — said that organizers of the event reached out to the office asking about possible acts for the festival.

    Among several performers recommended by the office, the organizers specifically requested Abao and others who showcase a strong sense of Taiwanese culture, it said.

    Their participation received the support of the Ministry of Culture and funding from private businesses of both countries, it said.

    The two countries have collaborated for many years in the economic, agricultural and medical domains, but that this was the first cultural and musical interaction between the two, Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang （梁洪昇） said.

    The MTN Bushfire is one of Africa’s largest annual multicultural gatherings, the event’s Web site said.

    First held in 2007, it features some of the “finest musical and artistic talents from across Africa and around the globe,” it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

