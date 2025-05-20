為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Thai, 105, wins two golds at World Masters Games

    Thailand’s Sawang Janpram celebrates with his gold medal at Taipei Stadium on Sunday. Photo: CNA

    Thailand’s Sawang Janpram celebrates with his gold medal at Taipei Stadium on Sunday. Photo: CNA

    2025/05/20 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Thailand’s Sawang Janpram, the oldest competitor at the World Masters Games at 105 years old, won two gold medals on Sunday in the men’s javelin and 100m for the 100-plus age group.

    He recorded a throw of 10.55m in the javelin and completed the 100m in 38.55 seconds, competing as the sole entrant in both events.

    In a post-race interview, Sawang said he started exercising regularly at age 80, motivated by a close friend who became bedridden and by his daughter, whose health improved significantly through physical activity.

    A former elementary-school principal and schoolteacher, Sawang said that he did not want to end up immobile like his friend.

    He began competing internationally aged 97, and says the experience has improved his health and allowed him to connect with people worldwide.

    “Next, I hope to compete in more countries and eventually become a world champion,” he said, adding that he began preparing for the Masters Games about two months ago.

    He is also scheduled to compete in the discus and shot put.

    Taiwan’s own 88-year-old sprinter, Lin Pan Hsiu-yun, also claimed gold in the women’s 100m in the 85-plus age group with a time of 27.10 seconds.

    She said an earlier injury in the triple jump had sidelined her for years, but the World Masters Games reignited her passion for running.

    Her next goal is to keep running until she is 100 years old.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Taiwan’s 88-year-old sprinter, Lin Pan Hsiu-yun , wins a gold medal in the women’s 100m in the 85-plus age group. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

    Taiwan’s 88-year-old sprinter, Lin Pan Hsiu-yun , wins a gold medal in the women’s 100m in the 85-plus age group. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播