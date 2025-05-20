《TAIPEI TIMES》Thai, 105, wins two golds at World Masters Games

Thailand’s Sawang Janpram celebrates with his gold medal at Taipei Stadium on Sunday. Photo: CNA

2025/05/20 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Thailand’s Sawang Janpram, the oldest competitor at the World Masters Games at 105 years old, won two gold medals on Sunday in the men’s javelin and 100m for the 100-plus age group.

He recorded a throw of 10.55m in the javelin and completed the 100m in 38.55 seconds, competing as the sole entrant in both events.

In a post-race interview, Sawang said he started exercising regularly at age 80, motivated by a close friend who became bedridden and by his daughter, whose health improved significantly through physical activity.

A former elementary-school principal and schoolteacher, Sawang said that he did not want to end up immobile like his friend.

He began competing internationally aged 97, and says the experience has improved his health and allowed him to connect with people worldwide.

“Next, I hope to compete in more countries and eventually become a world champion,” he said, adding that he began preparing for the Masters Games about two months ago.

He is also scheduled to compete in the discus and shot put.

Taiwan’s own 88-year-old sprinter, Lin Pan Hsiu-yun, also claimed gold in the women’s 100m in the 85-plus age group with a time of 27.10 seconds.

She said an earlier injury in the triple jump had sidelined her for years, but the World Masters Games reignited her passion for running.

Her next goal is to keep running until she is 100 years old.

Taiwan’s 88-year-old sprinter, Lin Pan Hsiu-yun , wins a gold medal in the women’s 100m in the 85-plus age group. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

