為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Minister confirms Freddy Lim’s appointment

    Former lawmaker Freddy Lim speaks to the media in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    Former lawmaker Freddy Lim speaks to the media in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/05/20 03:00

    By Huang Chin-hsuan and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    Former lawmaker and musician Freddy Lim （林昶佐） is to serve as Taiwan’s next representative to Finland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） confirmed yesterday.

    The appointment is being processed and would be officially announced by the Presidential Office later, Lin said.

    Lim, the lead singer of Taiwanese metal band Chthonic, previously served two terms as a legislator and on the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, making him familiar with Taiwan’s diplomatic affairs, he said.

    President William Lai （賴清德） places a strong emphasis on values-based diplomacy, including human rights and cultural diplomacy, he said.

    The president believes that with Lim’s experience, he would be able to engage in international exchanges and effectively promote comprehensive diplomacy between Taiwan and northern Europe, as well as globally, he said.

    Comprehensive diplomacy requires a diverse range of talent, including people from economic and cultural fields, as well as career diplomats, Lin said.

    The number of ambassadors and representatives the president appoints each year is limited to protect promotion opportunities for career diplomats, he added.

    Separately, the Presidential Office yesterday said former deputy representative to India Chen Mu-min （陳牧民） would replace Baushuan Ger （葛葆萱） as Taiwan’s representative to India.

    It did not say why Ger was being replaced or when Chen would take up his new post as head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, a post Ger has held since 2020.

    Meanwhile, Chiang Ya-chi （江雅綺） has been appointed as the new deputy head of the Taipei Representative Office in the UK, the Presidential Office said.

    Chiang, who is a professor in the College of Ocean Law and Policy at National Taiwan Ocean University, would replace Liu Hui-chien （柳惠千）, a former air force fighter jet pilot, it said.

    Liu has resigned as deputy head of the Taiwan office in London, where he had been serving since 2023, it said, without specifying when his replacement would take up the post.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播