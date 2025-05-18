《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nvidia CEO marking Blackwell success at Taiwan supplier dinner

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, front, right, invites guests to pose for a group photograph outside a restaurant after hosting a dinner for key Taiwanese suppliers in Taipei last night. From left are: Wistron chairman Simon Lin, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co CEO C.C. Wei and Quanta Computer Inc chairman Barry Lam. Photo: CNA

2025/05/18 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang （黃仁勳） hosted a dinner in Taipei last night with key Taiwanese suppliers to celebrate the successful mass production of the company’s new Blackwell AI systems.

Speaking to the media earlier yesterday, Huang thanked Nvidia’s Taiwanese partners for their contributions to the company’s ecosystem, while also sharing his plans to meet with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC） founder Morris Chang （張忠謀）.

In response to rumors that Nvidia will launch a downgraded Hopper H20 chip for China in July, Huang dismissed the reports, saying, “That is not true.”

He clarified that there will be no changes to its advanced Hopper chip architecture and emphasized that the company is still assessing how to best serve China’s AI market under current export restrictions.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s reversal of his predecessor Joe Biden’s “AI Diffusion Rule,” Huang showed support by saying that limiting the global spread of US technology was “completely wrong,” particularly as AI continues to be a highly competitive global frontier.

On May 13, the US scrapped the Biden-era rule that established three broad tiers of access for countries seeking AI chips - just two days before it was set to take effect - following strong opposition from tech firms like Nvidia.

When asked how Nvidia is cooperating with the US government to prevent China from acquiring AI chips through the Middle East, Huang stressed that Nvidia’s data center Graphics Processing Unit systems are large and difficult to transport, making their movements easy to track.

Most importantly, he said, the countries and governments Nvidia sells to are well aware that these chips should not be resold, and they are closely monitored to ensure compliance.

Huang arrived in Taiwan on Friday ahead of his keynote speech at Computex Taipei 2025. During the visit, he is also expected to announce the location of Nvidia’s new office in Taiwan.

