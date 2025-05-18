為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tien Kung IV missiles’ initial tests done

    A Tien Kung III （Sky Bow III） surface-to-air missile is displayed at an exhibition in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lo Tien-pin, Taipei Times

    A Tien Kung III （Sky Bow III） surface-to-air missile is displayed at an exhibition in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lo Tien-pin, Taipei Times

    2025/05/18 03:00

    BUDGET HIKE: The armed forces are planning an unprecedented move to increase defense spending to 3 percent of GDP to meet targets set by the US, a source said

    By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The military’s new Tien Kung IV （Sky Bow IV） missiles have completed initial operational evaluation and limited field testing, with mass production expected to start next year, a defense official said yesterday.

    Created by the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s Strong Bow （強弓） program, the Tien Kung IV system is a new air defense weapon with a maximum altitude of 70km, the source said on condition of anonymity.

    This marks a significant improvement over the Tien Kung III and the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement systems, which have maximum altitudes of 45km and 60km respectively, they said.

    The Tien Kung IV’s enhanced capability allows the system to intercept high-flying cruise missiles and ballistic missiles with a higher probability of success, they said.

    The quantity of Tien Kung IV systems to be purchased is yet to be decided, although the Tien Kung III system’s mass production would cease early next year, as its NT$27.4 billion （US$908.1 million） budget is expected to be all but exhausted by December, they said.

    The Ministry of National Defense aims to develop two additional weapon systems with the Strong Bow program, including an air defense missile with a maximum altitude of 100km and a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 1,000km, they said.

    Separately, the armed forces are planning an unprecedented move to increase defense spending to 3 percent of GDP to meet targets set by the US, a source familiar with the matter said.

    The ministry has a NT$247.2 billion special budget to buy 66 F-16C/D Block 70 jets and a NT$388.3 billion special budget on various domestically manufactured missile systems.

    Next year, the ministry plans to allocate NT$116.4 billion to harden military telecommunications hubs and command centers, and improve training facilities as part of the Cabinet’s special project to bolster national resilience, they said.

    The ministry also plans to allocate NT$500 billion to buy US arms, with a plan to be unveiled in late August, they said.

    The armed forces would invest in other domestic programs, including Albatross uncrewed aerial vehicles, second-generation Kestrel anti-armor rocket launchers and launching more assembly lines for 155mm artillery shells, they said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播