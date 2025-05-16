《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry of Labor mulls increasing migrant hiring cap

Minister of Labor Hung Sun-han attends a meeting at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/05/16 03:00

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Labor （MOL） yesterday said it is considering a new policy that would increase the number of migrant workers an employer can hire on the provision that it increases wages for local workers, in an effort to counter a national labor shortage.

Due to a declining birthrate and aging population, industries are experiencing labor shortages, with the National Development Council estimating that the nation is to face a shortage of 400,000 workers by 2030.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （長卓榮） over the past few days said that the new policy would not only allow employers to hire more foreign workers, but also increase local wages.

The Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee met yesterday to review 76 reports on freezes for the central government’s budget for the ministry.

Domestic workers take top priority when considering policies to increase the migrant workforce, Minister of Labor Hung Sun-han （洪申翰） said.

We do not want to open the nation to foreign workers and see industries reduce Taiwanese workers’ salaries in response, he added.

The ministry’s ultimate goal is to protect local workers’ rights while meeting industry needs, Hung said.

Last week, the ministry paused plans to revise regulations that would have allowed foreign graduates from Taiwanese universities to work in six types of intermediate-skilled jobs, including assistant nurses, cargo vehicle drivers and inventory clerks.

The ministry would hold meetings with other departments to decide on complementary measures and ensure comprehensive policy planning, he said.

