為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Councilors slam World Games souvenirs

    Giveaways for athletes participating in the World Masters Games are pictured in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    Giveaways for athletes participating in the World Masters Games are pictured in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Ho Yu-hua, Taipei Times

    2025/05/16 03:00

    By Kan Meng-lin and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

    Gift packages from the Taipei City Government to World Masters Games competitors included souvenirs made in China, city councilors said.

    Competitors received packages that included smartwatches that were difficult to use and required users to use apps from its retailer, Taipei City Councilor Lin Yen-feng （林延鳳） said, adding that the watches were made in China, in contravention of government regulations.

    The watches’ retailer is listed as JSmax Co in Tainan, but it is the same as a China-made smartwatch available on Shopee, Lin said.

    Taipei City Councilor Yen Juo-fang （顏若芳） of the Democratic Progressive Party also said coffee cups in the gift packages were falsely labeled, with its country of origin shown as “supervised in Taiwan, made in China.”

    Elected representatives passed bylaws stating that “World Masters Games products, souvenirs and official items must not use China-made goods,” Yen said.

    Other items in the package are missing labels or have incomplete information, which contravenes the Commodity Labeling Act （商品標示法）, she said.

    There are no instructions for the souvenir plastic water bottles either, in contravention of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation （食品安全衛生管理法）, which requires that containers provide information on the item’s materials and heat-resistant temperature range, she added.

    The councilors accused Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） of negligence and raised questions about firms selling Games-related souvenirs and items online.

    Taipei City Councilor Lin Chen-yu （林珍羽） of the Taiwan People’s Party at a city hall meeting yesterday questioned Chiang about the city government spending NT$3 million （US$99,374） to develop an app for the Games’ participants and audience.

    “We received numerous complaints about the app not working, being very difficult to use and lacking updated information,” Lin Chen-yu said. “It is a big waste of taxpayers’ money.”

    Chiang said he has heard about the unauthorized selling of Games-related items and that he has tasked officials to look into it.

    He also agreed that contractors are not allowed to use China-made products, adding that he would pursue legal action against firms that contravened the signed agreement and government regulations.

    Chiang apologized for errors in billboards, which misspelled the city as “Taiipei,” other English-language mistakes in the Games’ promotion and apps, and poorly translated names on the tags of athletes and volunteers.

    The World Masters Games’ opening ceremony is set for tomorrow evening.

    People are invited to join a street parade at 5:30pm around Taipei City Hall. Traffic control is to begin in the morning before the start of events at the Taipei Dome.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播