2025/05/16 03:00

PORCUPINE BILL:The legislation would put Taiwan into the NATO Plus category for shorter congressional notification times and higher weapons value thresholds

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

Two US senators have introduced legislation to streamline arms sales to Taiwan by adopting similar rules as those used for “NATO Plus” countries.

The providing our regional companions upgraded protections in nefarious environments act, or PORCUPINE Act, was introduced on Tuesday by US senators Pete Ricketts and Chris Coons, according to a statement issued by Ricketts on Tuesday.

The bill would put Taiwan into the NATO Plus category — a group that includes Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Israel — for shorter formal congressional notification times and higher weapons value thresholds.

Under the US’ Arms Export Control Act （AECA）, the US Department of State is required to informally notify the US Congress of a prospective arms sale, thus allowing Congress to raise any questions or concerns.

After the informal process is complete, the AECA requires the US president to formally notify Congress 30 days before approving the sale, enhancement or upgrading of “major defense equipment” valued at US$14 million or more.

The notification requirement also extends to “defense articles and services” valued at US$50 million or more, and “design and construction services” valued at US$200 million or more.

For NATO and NATO Plus states — and Taiwan if the proposed bill passes — the president’s notification period is shortened to 15 days, while the dollar thresholds are raised to US$25 million, US$100 million and US$300 million respectively.

The proposed legislation would also require the US secretary of state to establish an expedited decisionmaking process for transfers of defense articles or services from NATO or NATO Plus countries to Taiwan.

“On my recent [visit] to Taiwan, I saw a partner ready and willing to provide for its own self-defense in the face of increasing aggression by communist China,” Ricketts was quoted as saying in the statement. “However, our antiquated arms sales process and struggling defense industrial base have prevented Taiwan from getting the weapons it needs in a timely manner.”

“The PORCUPINE Act will make it easier for us to send arms to Taiwan, quicker, while also creating a process for our closest allies and partners to do the same,” he said.

Ricketts, Coons and US Senator Ted Budd visited Taiwan from April 16 to 19 to hold talks on regional security, trade and investment with President William Lai （賴清德） and other top government officials.

