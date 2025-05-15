《TAIPEI TIMES》TRC to offer free refunds for delays over 10 minutes

A man walks on a platform at a train station on Tuesday. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with Yahoo

From June 23, Taiwan Railways Corp （TRC） is to offer refunds without a handling fee for passengers who opt not to board trains delayed by 10 minutes or more.

Passengers who switch to another train or a different class seat within two hours of the original scheduled departure time would still be eligible for a refund on the unused ticket.

Moreover, if a train breaks down or a trip is canceled due to reasons beyond a passenger’s control, they would also receive a full refund without a handling fee.

Passengers can apply for the refund within one year of the original intended departure date.

The new policies are to launch alongside a separate change that reduces the handling fee for refunding lost and later recovered tickets to 10 percent.

TRC passengers who lose tickets that are later found are eligible to apply for a refund for their replacement ticket within one year of the departure date.

Passengers can apply by submitting the found ticket and proof of repurchase, provided both journeys were for the same date, route and direction.

The refund incurs a 20 percent handling fee at a minimum of NT$20, which would be reduced to 10 percent and a minimum of NT$20 from June 23.

Moreover, starting today, passengers no longer need to refund and repurchase tickets when upgrading, but can pay the difference in fare to switch to a higher-class ticket.

TRC members could also take advantage of the new policy when using reward points to offset ticket prices.

TRC is set to increase ticket prices on June 23. It announced yesterday that it would launch the first phase of its “membership service optimization 2.0” plan, which would include an increase in reward point redemption limits.

When TRC members purchase reserved seat tickets and complete the transaction on the same day, the maximum point redemption limit would increase from 30 percent of the ticket price to 50 percent.

