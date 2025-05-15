為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Entertainers questioned amid military service furor

    Entertainer Daniel Chen, left, walks out of the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: Lu Yun-feng, Taipei Times

    Entertainer Daniel Chen, left, walks out of the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday. Photo: Lu Yun-feng, Taipei Times

    2025/05/15 03:00

    FALSE DOCUMENTS? Actor William Liao said he was ‘voluntarily cooperating’ with police after a suspect was accused of helping to produce false medical certificates

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Police yesterday questioned at least six entertainers amid allegations of evasion of compulsory military service, with Lee Chuan （李銓）, a member of boy band Choc7 （超克7）, and actor Daniel Chen （陳大天） among those summoned.

    The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office in January launched an investigation into a group that was allegedly helping men dodge compulsory military service using falsified medical documents.

    Actor Darren Wang （王大陸） has been accused of being one of the group’s clients.

    As the investigation expanded, investigators at New Taipei City’s Yonghe Precinct said that other entertainers commissioned the group to obtain false documents.

    The main suspect, a man surnamed Chen （陳）, allegedly helped produce false medical certificates, police said.

    A special task force searched locations at 6am yesterday, detaining four entertainers, including Lee and Daniel Chen.

    Two others, comedian Daikon （大根） and actor William Liao （廖亦崟）, were also summoned.

    Daikon was out of the country, but was expected to return last night, while Liao was on Green Island （綠島）.

    Liao posted a photograph on Facebook of himself reporting to a local police station, saying that he was “voluntarily cooperating.”

    Department of Conscription Administration Director-General Shen Che-fang （沈哲芳） told lawmakers at the legislature in Taipei that similar investigations last year found that 120 people had allegedly evaded military service, 11 of whom were entertainers.

    Follow-up investigations are ongoing, focusing on cases in the past five years that are more likely to involve irregularities, such as claims of high blood pressure, Shen said.

    Any illegal conduct would be dealt with through the courts, but those older than 36 would not be called back for service, as they have passed the age limit, he said.

    The agency has recommended that the Ministry of National Defense revise standards for physical classifications to establish stricter regulations, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播