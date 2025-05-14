《TAIPEI TIMES》Legislators pass nuclear power bill

Opponents of nuclear power protest outside the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform

2025/05/14 03:00

CONSENSUS REQUIRED:DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu said that the continued use of nuclear power is a serious issue and should not be politicized

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The legislature yesterday passed an amendment to extend the operating license of nuclear reactors, potentially pushing back the implementation of Taiwan’s “nuclear-free homeland” policy by another two decades.

The No. 2 reactor of the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County is set to shut down on Saturday, realizing the Democratic Progressive Party’s （DPP） goal of eliminating all nuclear power from the nation’s energy mix.

Article 6 of the Nuclear Reactor Facilities Regulation Act （核子反應器設施管制法） stipulates that operating licenses are valid for 40 years and cannot be extended without an application for renewal.

The competent authority must inspect the reactor and ensure it is safe for continued operation before authorizing a new operating permit, allowing the operator to continue operations.

The amendment raises the cap to 60 years.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） lawmakers yesterday voted 60 to 51 DPP votes to pass the third and final reading of the amendment.

Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝） last week said that if the reactor is approved for continued operation, the nation would have to obtain new fuel rods, which would take at least 16 to 18 months.

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said that the amendment was unrelated to removing the fuel rods from the second reactor at the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant.

There is no plan to assess the power plant’s continued operations, as the nation should place the safety of the public first, Lee said.

Should the operator file for continued operations, the request would be assessed and based on national safety standards, she said.

DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） said that the continued use of nuclear power is a serious issue and should not be politicized.

Public consensus, how to guarantee nuclear power security and how to dispose of nuclear waste are the three preconditions that the DPP has set before the use nuclear power can be discussed, Wu said.

Seeking to extend a plant’s lifespan without such considerations places national security at risk, she said.

KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁） said that the amendment’s passage is a step toward stable power provision nationwide.

Other nations are also restarting their nuclear power plants, he said, adding that the plant must continue operations after appropriate safety checks.

TPP deputy caucus convener Chang Chi-kai （張啟楷） said that the amendment was proposed at least eight years ago, but the DPP consistently blocked discussion of the issue.

The opposition parties have removed the legal obstacle, Chang said, adding that rising power prices, increased air pollution and threats to national security due to power shortages would be on the DPP’s head.

