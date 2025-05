Premier Cho Jung-tai, left, speaks to the host of the Plain Law Movement podcast in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Plain Law Movement

2025/05/14 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The government is considering polices to increase rental subsidies for people living in social housing who get married and have children, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said yesterday.

During an interview with the Plain Law Movement (法律白話文) podcast, Cho said that housing prices cannot be brought down overnight without affecting banks and mortgages.

Therefore, the government is focusing on providing more aid for young people by taking 3 to 5 percent of urban renewal projects and zone expropriations and using that land for social housing, he said.

Single people living in social housing who get married and become parents could obtain 50 percent more subsidies for their first child and another 50 percent for their second, he said.

The government is stepping up efforts to collect and publish regional rental prices to make rental prices more transparent, he said.

The publication of regional rental prices would help young people know whether the rent they pay is above, below or in line with the average, he said.

Social housing landlords would be prohibited from raising rent by other means, such as by inflating utility charges, as they are required to abide by a standardized government-issued contract, Cho said.

Leasing and management companies providing such services to landlords are obligated to use the standardized contracts, he added.

The government hopes its promotion of lease and management services would facilitate the rental of otherwise unused and empty properties to disadvantaged families, students or out-of-town workers, he said.

That would help reduce the financial burden for local governments in terms of constructing more social housing, he said.

