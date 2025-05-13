為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Average service, industrial wages rise 3.03 percent

    New Taiwan dollar and US dollar banknotes are pictured in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: CNA

    New Taiwan dollar and US dollar banknotes are pictured in Taipei on Tuesday last week. Photo: CNA

    2025/05/13 03:00

    By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

    Average regular monthly wages in the industrial and service sectors reached NT$47,426, rising 3.03 percent year-on-year to the highest level in 25 years thanks to the artificial intelligence （AI） boom, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

    The data suggested a 0.81 percent rise after adjustments for inflation, the fastest pickup in four years — indicating that wage growth has outpaced inflation, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） said.

    However, income disparity remains a concern, Tan said.

    “A total of 69.77 percent of workers earned less than the average, the highest on record,” she said.

    That widening gap had much to do with employees with extremely high pay pushing the average upward, Tan said.

    Median regular wages, which are not skewed by extremely high or low wages, stood at NT$38,084 in the first quarter, a 2.98 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, the DGBAS said.

    Taiwanese electronics suppliers have benefited from US technology titans’ fast-growing craze for AI capability, with overtime hours in March rising to 16.9 hours, the 10th consecutive month of gains, Tan said.

    In the first quarter, overtime hours averaged 25.9 hours per month, the highest in 46 years, she added.

    In March alone, the average regular monthly wage went up 3.15 percent from a year earlier to NT$47,525, while total compensations — including bonuses, performance-based commissions and overtime — climbed 3.09 percent to NT$55,123, DGBAS data showed.

    Employees at restaurants and hotels reported below-average regular monthly pay, at NT$34,779, while people working in hair or beauty salons fared slightly better at NT$36,533 per month, the agency said.

    By contrast, workers at financial institutions and insurance companies saw much higher regular monthly wages at NT$70,989, followed by content creators and telecommunication operators at NT$69,091, and technicians with professional backgrounds at NT$57,818, it said.

    Investments in education seemed to pay off as well, as people who had higher education and degrees received better compensations, DGBAS said.

    The median monthly wage for people with graduate degrees was NT$65,979, while those with university or junior college education reported an average wage of NT$40,353, it said.

