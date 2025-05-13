為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tseng Wei-sheng wins gold at World Challenge Cup

    Tseng Wei-sheng, center, poses for a photograph with other medal winners after winning the men’s vault at the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique World Challenge Cup in Varna, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Photo: CNA

    Tseng Wei-sheng, center, poses for a photograph with other medal winners after winning the men’s vault at the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique World Challenge Cup in Varna, Bulgaria, on Sunday. Photo: CNA

    2025/05/13 03:00

    / Staff writer with CNA

    Taiwanese gymnast Tseng Wei-sheng on Sunday won a gold medal in the men’s vault at the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique （FIG） World Challenge Cup in Bulgaria.

    Tseng “delivers big in Varna to claim gold on vault,” the FIG wrote on Instagram in a video showing one of his two somersaults in the finals.

    The 26-year-old Taiwanese topped the average score in the men’s vault with 14.183 points, after scoring 5.2 for difficulty in his two routines and 9.033 and 8.933 for execution in each one, respectively.

    It was Tseng’s second gold at a World Challenge Cup competition, following his win in the men’s vault in Hungary in 2022.

    His coach Lin Yu-hsin said that Tseng gave a “consistent and excellent performance” on Sunday.

    “This is his first competition this year, performing new routines amid challenges under the code of points introduced for the new [Olympic] cycle,” Lin said.

    “The routines with a 5.6 difficulty rating in the past have been lowered to 5.2,” Lin said. “But Tseng was not affected, and he performed two vaults with world-class difficulty, as before.”

    Lin said Tseng barely moved upon landing, which showed how hard he had been training.

    In the past, Tseng often made a major mistake every two vaults, and it has been some time since his silver-medal winning performance at the 2023 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China, the coach said.

    “As long as he makes fewer mistakes, he has a greater chance of winning medals,” Lin said.

    Following his gold medal win on Sunday, Tseng would focus on events such as world championships, setting his sights on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Lin said.

    The FIG’s new Code of Points for the 2025-2028 cycle took effect on Jan. 1, with the new scoring rules emphasizing “the importance of technical presentation and consistent performance,” the sports governing body said in a statement on Jan. 3.

    “It is easier to obtain difficulty, but make sure execution is on point,” the FIG said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播