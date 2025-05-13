為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei seeks to aid two Taiwanese men detained in S Korea

    US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, deploy during Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 3, 2017. Photo: US Air Force Staff Sergeant Franklin Ramos via Reuters

    US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, deploy during Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 at Osan Air Base, South Korea, on Dec. 3, 2017. Photo: US Air Force Staff Sergeant Franklin Ramos via Reuters

    2025/05/13 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taipei Mission in Korea has given a list of recommended lawyers to the family of two Taiwanese detained on suspicion of illegally filming US military aircraft and facilities in South Korea, the office said yesterday.

    Taiwan’s representative office in the country has also requested that the South Korean police help in notifying the office of follow-up matters, it said.

    The families asked the office for legal assistance after the Pyeongtaek Police Station placed the two suspects — one in his 40s and the other in his 60s — under emergency detention on Sunday.

    They were being held on suspicion of breaching the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said.

    They are accused of illegally photographing US military facilities and equipment on Saturday during an air show at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 60km south of Seoul, the police said.

    Visitors are free to take pictures at air shows, but the US military prohibits citizens of certain countries, including Taiwan and China, from entering Osan Air Power Days due to a string of illegal filming of South Korean military facilities by Chinese, Yonhap news agency reported.

    The Taiwanese suspects allegedly entered the air show venue by mingling among South Korean visitors.

    The police are reviewing whether to apply for a formal arrest warrant for the two men, the news agency quoted the police as saying.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

