    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Vatican’s Taiwan policy would remain: academic

    Pope Leo XIV, front, left, waves at people at the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica during his first Sunday blessing after his election at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: AP

    2025/05/12 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The newly elected Pope Leo XIV is unlikely to make any quick decisions regarding the Vatican’s relations with Taiwan and China, said academic Chiang Kuo-hsiung （江國雄） who has studied Vatican affairs for decades.

    The new pontiff is facing many pressing global issues, and the cross-strait issue is not expected to be a priority, Chiang said, adding that Taiwan should focus on supporting the Holy See’s mission for global welfare.

    Leo was elected on Thursday last week as the 267th head of the Catholic Church and leader of the Holy See, Taiwan’s only formal diplomatic ally in Europe.

    Chiang, a longtime resident of Italy and former senior editor at Vatican Radio, said that while Beijing often attempts to influence relations between Taiwan and the Holy See, there is no need for Taipei to panic.

    The Vatican’s diplomacy tends to be measured, he said.

    “The Vatican typically does not take drastic actions like a US president would — that’s not its style,” he said

    While many analysts are focused on the political implications of the pope’s election, the Holy See’s primary concerns are religious unity and human global welfare, he added.

    The pope’s immediate focus would likely be the widespread global suffering, particularly the fallout from ongoing conflicts such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and tensions between India and Pakistan, he said.

    Taiwan should continue to align its efforts with the Holy See’s humanitarian objectives, he said, adding that the nation can help ensure the long-term stability of its relationship with the Vatican by supporting the new pope’s global mission.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

