《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan and Lithuania are defending democracy: Tsai

Former president Tsai Ing-wen, center, poses with members of the Lithuania-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group in Vilnius on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Tsai Ing-wen’s office

2025/05/12 03:00

LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES: Despite the threats from outside, Taiwan and Lithuania thrived and developed their economies, former president Tsai Ing-wen said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） on Saturday thanked Lithuania for its support of Taiwan, saying that both countries are united as partners in defending democracy.

Speaking at a reception organized by the Lithuania-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group welcoming her on her first visit to the Baltic state, Tsai said that while she was president from 2016 to last year, many Lithuanian “friends” visited Taiwan.

“And I told myself I have to be here. I am very happy that I am here, a wonderful country and wonderful people,” Tsai said.

Taiwan and Lithuania are in similar situations as both are neighbors to authoritarian countries, she said, referring to China and Russia respectively.

“Despite the threats from outside, we both thrived and developed our economies and became defenders of democracy,” she said.

Taiwan and Lithuania are also united by shared values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and both stand united against threats and challenges from their authoritarian neighbors, she added.

Tsai praised the Baltic state as an example showing that even small countries can make a difference with “principles and bravery,” referring to Beijing’s strong opposition to warming relations between Taipei and Vilnius.

The rift between Lithuania and China began in 2021, following the inclusion of “Taiwanese” in the name of Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius.

Beijing strongly objected, as such offices in countries with which Taiwan does not have diplomatic ties typically do not use “Taiwan” or “Taiwanese” in their names, which would imply that Taiwan is a sovereign country.

China responded by recalling its ambassador to Vilnius, expelling Lithuania’s ambassador to Beijing, suspending direct freight rail service to Lithuania and severely restricting Lithuanian exports’ access to the Chinese market.

Although Lithuania restored diplomatic links with China after a new government assumed power in December last year, it still insisted on not changing the name of Taiwan’s representative office.

Tsai arrived in Lithuania early on Saturday as part of the first leg of her Europe trip that also includes Denmark.

Her first stop in the Baltic state was to visit Leafood, a vertical farming company that produces sustainable leafy greens, partially established with Taiwanese funding.

While in Lithuania, the former president was also to deliver a speech at Vilnius University and speak with former Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite, who was in office from 2009 to 2019.

After concluding her visit to the Baltic nation, Tsai is to travel to Denmark to speak at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which starts tomorrow and ends on Wednesday.

The trip is Tsai’s second visit to Europe after leaving office in May last year, completing two four-year terms. She visited the Czech Republic, France and Belgium in October last year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

