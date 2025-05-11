《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lin clinches 2nd EVO Japan title
Taiwanese e-sports player Lin “ET” Chia-hung, center, holds up his trophy after winning the King of Fighters XV grand final at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan on Friday. Photo: screen grab from Evolution Championship Series’ Facebook account
/ Staff writer, with CNA
Taiwanese e-sports veteran Lin “ET” Chia-hung yesterday successfully defended his King of Fighters XV title at this year’s Evolution Championship Series: Japan （EVO Japan）, securing his second consecutive championship.
請繼續往下閱讀...
Lin claimed victory with a 3-1 win over Japanese pro gamer “mok” in the grand final, repeating his earlier 3-1 win against the same opponent in the winners’ final.
The 40-year-old earned a ￥1 million （US$6,897） cash prize at the two-day tournament, which drew 294 competitors.
Mok, Lin’s toughest rival in the bracket, took home ￥400,000 as runner-up.
Lin remains undefeated in match sets against mok in King of Fighters XV, holding a 10-0 record, while dropping only six of 30 games played, the e-sports database Liquipedia Web site said.
Lin began his professional fighting game career in 2013, but only captured his first tier-1 title at EVO Japan last year. This year’s championship is his second major career victory.
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES