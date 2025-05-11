為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lin clinches 2nd EVO Japan title

    Taiwanese e-sports player Lin “ET” Chia-hung, center, holds up his trophy after winning the King of Fighters XV grand final at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan on Friday. Photo: screen grab from Evolution Championship Series’ Facebook account

    2025/05/11 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese e-sports veteran Lin “ET” Chia-hung yesterday successfully defended his King of Fighters XV title at this year’s Evolution Championship Series: Japan （EVO Japan）, securing his second consecutive championship.

    Lin claimed victory with a 3-1 win over Japanese pro gamer “mok” in the grand final, repeating his earlier 3-1 win against the same opponent in the winners’ final.

    The 40-year-old earned a ￥1 million （US$6,897） cash prize at the two-day tournament, which drew 294 competitors.

    Mok, Lin’s toughest rival in the bracket, took home ￥400,000 as runner-up.

    Lin remains undefeated in match sets against mok in King of Fighters XV, holding a 10-0 record, while dropping only six of 30 games played, the e-sports database Liquipedia Web site said.

    Lin began his professional fighting game career in 2013, but only captured his first tier-1 title at EVO Japan last year. This year’s championship is his second major career victory.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

