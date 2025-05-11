為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOE to encourage foreigners to work in Taiwan

    The entrance to the Ministry of Education in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    The entrance to the Ministry of Education in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    2025/05/11 03:00

    By Rachel Lin / Staff Reporter

    The Ministry of Education （MOE） is to launch a new program to encourage international students to stay in Taiwan and explore job opportunities here after graduation, Deputy Minister of Education Yeh Ping-cheng （葉丙成） said on Friday.

    The government would provide full scholarships for international students to further their studies for two years in Taiwan, so those who want to pursue a master’s degree can consider applying for the program, he said.

    The fields included are science, technology, engineering, mathematics, semiconductors and finance, Yeh added.

    The program, called “Intense 2+2,” would also assist international students who completed the two years of further studies in entering Taiwanese companies, he said.

    They could work in Taiwan for at least two years, and learn and gain practical experience in the nation’s industries, he added.

    The government would continue to loosen regulations to allow international students to stay in Taiwan to work after graduation, so that people with excellent talent can more easily stay and contribute to the nation’s innovation and development, Yeh said.

    To help those students enter the workforce more smoothly, the ministry also launched a career development counseling program, which offers services such as internship matching, Mandarin language improvement courses, vocational training and employment workshops, he said.

    In other developments, to deepen Taiwan-US educational exchanges and cooperation, the ministry invited North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and the department’s Office of School Approval and Opportunity Director Josef Kolosky to visit Taiwan.

    During their trip, Yeh, on behalf of the ministry, signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） with Baesler to include the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language in North Dakota’s Seal of Biliteracy and talked about providing scholarships to Taiwanese students who are to study in North Dakota’s universities, the ministry said.

    They also discussed increasing exchanges between Taiwan and North Dakota in language and education, as well as establishing sister school relations between elementary and high schools in Taiwan and the US to strengthen mutual educational cooperation and expand students’ international perspectives, it added.

    Since the US-Taiwan Education Initiative was launched in December 2020, 28 education-related MOUs have been signed with 25 states, the ministry said, adding that it is also working with the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange to bring English teachers and teaching assistants to Taiwan.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播