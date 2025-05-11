為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Rally calls for tougher child abuse laws

    Protesters hold banners and placards reading: “Zero tolerance for child abuse” and “Child abuse causes death” as they take part in a protest against child abuse in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

    Protesters hold banners and placards reading: “Zero tolerance for child abuse” and “Child abuse causes death” as they take part in a protest against child abuse in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

    2025/05/11 03:00

    CHANGES NEEDED: About 84,000 people signed a petition advocating for stronger protection laws, with people traveling from other parts of Taiwan to join the cause

    By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

    A rally in Taipei yesterday called on the government to increase penalties for and protections against child abuse, following the death of a one-year-old boy nicknamed Kai Kai （剴剴） in 2023.

    Kai Kai was allegedly tortured to death on Christmas Eve 2023 by his licensed at-home caregiver, Liu Tsai-hsuan （劉彩萱）, and Liu’s sister, Liu Jou-lin （劉若琳）.

    The two attended their final court hearing on Wednesday, with sentencing scheduled for Tuesday.

    The rally, organized by a group called the “Mothers’ Online Group” — a grassroots movement formed on social media by concerned parents and citizens following Kai Kai’s case — took place on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building.

    Rally convenor Lee Yu-chun （李侑宭） said the demonstration was held to call for systemic reforms, as child abuse cases remain frequent, and have not been effectively controlled and prevented.

    Lee called for the establishment of a “child and youth protection ministry” to facilitate interagency cooperation among prosecutors, police and officials in social welfare, education and healthcare.

    She also urged the government to assign dedicated doctors and social workers to train frontline child protection personnel, such as teachers, police officers and healthcare practitioners, in identifying potential abuse cases.

    There should also be home visit assistants who help social workers in doing “preventive” home visits and follow-up video visits for high-risk families, she added.

    In terms of legislation, she urged the government to amend Article 271-1 of the Criminal Code to include a provision on the “offense of abusing a child to death,” which would increase penalties for child abuse and prohibit parole for offenders sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

    To promptly secure children’s safety, the government should follow South Korea’s example of allowing authorities to immediately separate children from suspected abusers and place them in emergency care even before a formal conviction is made, she said.

    The rally gathered about 84,000 signatures in a petition calling for stronger child protection laws and drew support from more than 10,000 participants domestically and abroad, including Taipei Financial Center Corp chairwoman Janet Chia （賈永婕） and entertainer Jane Lee （李佩甄）.

    One participant, a woman surnamed Chang （張）, said she traveled from Taichung with her husband, who carried a 1m handmade pencil model adorned with a white flower.

    “The pencil represents the one Kai Kai was reportedly holding when he passed away, and the white flower symbolizes our love and support for him, as we did in another rally at the court,” she said.

    “We hope that as a society, we can catch and protect every child like Kai Kai — just as we hold the pencil with our hands,” she added.

    A man surnamed Lin （林） said he traveled from Hsinchu with his brother to express support, adding that child abuse is an important issue worthy of attention.

    “We saw information on the demonstration from Facebook and decided to participate, especially because the government seems passive about the endless child abuse cases,” he said.

    Asked which advocacy at the rally he supported the most, Lin said he strongly agreed with calls to increase penalties for child abuse through legislative reform.

    “Although it [the death penalty] might not be completely humane, it serves as a deterrent and can help prevent such wrongdoing from occurring in the first place,” he said, adding that Liu Tsai-hsuan showed little remorse until her conviction.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播