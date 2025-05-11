《TAIPEI TIMES》 Minister hails economic agreement inked in Texas

From left, US Representative Pete Sessions, Texas Association of Business president Glenn Hamer, Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association chairman Richard Lee, Opportunity Austin chief executive officer Ed Latson and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung attend the Taiwan-Texas Artificial Intelligence Innovation Forum in the US state on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

2025/05/11 03:00

‘COMBINED FLEET‘: Taiwan would offer semiconductor manufacturing, and join forces with the US to create a win-win situation in AI, Minister Lin Chia-lung said

By Fang Wei-li / Staff reporter

An economic cooperation agreement inked by the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association （TEEMA） and the Texas Association of Business would boost Taiwan’s role in “non-red” supply chains, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） told a signing ceremony in Texas on Friday.

Lin on Tuesday arrived in the US leading a delegation consisting of representatives from the Taipei-based association, the AI Innovation & Application Alliance and the Taipei-based Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association （CIECA） to attend the Taiwan-Texas Artificial Intelligence （AI） Innovation Forum.

The forum, organized by TEEMA, the Texas association and Opportunity Austin, was attended by industrial representatives, academics and officials from Taiwan and the US.

US Representative Pete Sessions, Texas Representative Angie Chen Button （陳筱玲）, TEEMA chairman Richard Lee （李詩欽）, CIECA chairman Lyu Jye-cherng （呂桔誠） and representatives from US technology companies also attended.

AI has become a key to national security and economic development, and US President Donald Trump’s AI Action Plan, or the Stargate Project, and tech companies such as Nvidia and Apple are planning to invest more than US$1.5 trillion to initiate a new wave of AI revolution, Lin said.

Taiwan should not only seize the enormous business opportunity from the AI industry, but also invest in the US and incorporate local technology, funding and talent to give Taiwan a boost and integrate with the US innovation ecosystem to enhance the added value of all industries, he said.

Taiwan would offer cutting-edge AI semiconductor manufacturing and server assembly techniques, and join forces with the US to create a win-win situation in the global AI competition, Lin said, adding that the plan would consolidate the US’ leading role in AI and improve Taiwan’s critical role in “non-red” supply chains.

Taiwan and the US can create a win-win situation and benefit each other if they cooperate to establish an economic “Taiwan-US combined fleet,” Lin said, citing President William Lai’s （賴清德） strategy of “based in Taiwan, global layout, strengthen the US and marketing to the world.”

Lin said that during the visit, he witnessed the abundant talent, diversified energy system and low-tax environment of Texas, highlighting the potential for cooperation.

He and Sessions witnessed the signing of the agreement between TEEMA and the Texas Association of Business, which is “an important step toward deepening mutual investment relations,” Lin said.

GlobalWafers Co’s wafer fabrication facility in Texas is about to begin operations, while the SelectUSA Investment Summit and a drone exhibition are planned in the state and an agricultural procurement group is expected visit, he said, adding that there are plans to build a “Taiwan Tower” there — a center for Taiwanese companies seeking to invest in Texas.

Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dustin Burrows invited Lin to the House in Austin to accept a resolution passed on Thursday “expressing support for the strengthening of our partnership with Taiwan” and to be congratulated by its members.

“My heart is filled with gratitude and I was deeply moved,” Lin said, thanking the House for supporting the state government as it deepens relations with Taiwan and encourage agencies in Texas to establish sister-city ties with Taiwanese cities.

AIT Managing Director Ingrid Larson accompanied Lin’s delegation to meet with Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, Texas State Senate member Carol Alvarado and Button.

In other developments, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston Director-General Charles Liao （廖朝宏） thanked the New Hampshire State Senate for its support after it on Thursday signed a statement supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, and affirming Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim’s （蕭美琴） first year in office and Taiwan-US ties.

It is the first time in a decade that the New Hampshire State Senate has signed a bipartisan statement supporting Taiwan.

Additional reporting by CNA

