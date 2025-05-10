《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hai Kun to undergo sea trials soon, source says

The Hai Kun undergoes tests in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of CSBC Corp, Taiwan

2025/05/10 03:00

By Liu Yu-chieh and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine, the Hai Kun （海鯤）, or “Narwhal,” is set to undergo sea acceptance tests as early as Monday next week, if weather permits, a source with knowledge of the matter said yesterday.

Since the Hai Kun made its debut, people have paid close attention to when it is to enter service.

The navy’s Cheng Kung-class frigate Tzu I （子儀） is to accompany the Hai Kun for the test, and carry out escort tasks, an anonymous navy source said.

If no major problems are encountered during the tests, it could make approving budgets for the submarine project easier, as the navy plans on spending NT$284 billion （US$9.37 billion） through 2038 to build seven submarines.

The test was originally scheduled for the end of last month, but was postponed, leading to rumors that there were issues with the submarine.

Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Chiu Chun-jung （邱俊榮） said that the submarine needed some adjustments, but the issues were not serious enough to delay the trials.

It is more important for the vessel to be ready rather than to prioritize timing, Chiu said.

The goal is to complete all sea trials by Sept. 30, he added.

If the Hai Kun passes all its tests, it would be delivered to the navy in November.

Only after the completing sea trials would the navy submit a special report to the Legislative Yuan in the hopes of unfreezing the budget, Chiu said.

