《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT legislators facing recall votes

Campaigners seeking to recall three Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers representing districts in Taipei deliver petition signatures to the Central Election Commission office in the city yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

2025/05/09 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Three prominent Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers representing Taipei districts and two representing districts in New Taipei City are facing recalls, after campaigners yesterday turned in the second round of petitions to the Central Election Commission （CEC）.

請繼續往下閱讀...

KMT legislators Wang Hung-wei （王鴻薇） and Lai Shyh-bao （賴士葆） exhorted voters to vote “no” in the upcoming recall vote, while KMT Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin （許巧芯） said that she was confident she could weather the vote.

The groups heading the recall campaigns delivered the second round of signatures to the CEC’s Taipei branch office.

United Microelectronics Corp founder Robert Tsao （曹興誠） said that the KMT legislators were misguided, illogical, and attempting to work with the enemy to overthrow the state and destroy the Republic of China.

All five recall petitions received more signatures than the legal threshold, with the recall against Hsu receiving 41,874 signatures （178 percent）, that against Wang receiving 47,554 signatures （171 percent） and the recall against Lai receiving 34,040 signatures （137 percent）.

Wang said she would do everything to gather support, while Hsu said that she was confident she would weather the recall as “the voters have eyes.”

Lai said he remained calm and urged his supporters to vote against the recall.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） of the KMT said he would take a stand with the democratically elected legislators in a show of support and urged voters to vote against the recalls.

Recall petition groups in New Taipei City also delivered signatures supporting recalls against KMT legislators Hung Mong-kai （洪孟楷） and Liao Hsien-hsiang （廖先翔） to the CEC’s New Taipei City office.

Fang Po-hsiang （方柏翔）, who headed the recall petition against Hung, said the petition garnered 54,888 signatures, exceeding the legal threshold of 38,763 （142 percent）.

Chen Cheng-ching （陳正敬）, who is leading the recall against Liao, said they received 36,744 signatures （141 percent）.

“These signatures represent the love the people have for their homes, and a declaration of war against pan-Chinese Communist Party legislators,” Chen said.

Hung said that he helped give voice to his electorate and represented voters’ oversight of the government and it was what the people wanted, adding that the recall was not a standard democratic procedure and urged his supporters to vote against it.

Liao said in a prerecorded video that the Democratic Progressive Party is reinstating a dictatorship, urging the public to consider how the Weimar Republic became fascist and pro-Nazi before World War II.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi （侯友宜） voiced his support for the two KMT legislators and said that Taiwan must stand united against external challenges, expressing disapproval of the political conflict that has resulted in an increasingly polarized public.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法