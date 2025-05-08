為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei Zoo seeks name suggestions for leopard cats

    A Taipei Zoo staff member holds a leopard cat cub at the zoo yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/05/08 03:00

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taipei Zoo yesterday invited the public to help name two leopard cat cubs.

    The cubs, born to mother Spring Roll （春捲） on March 22, are together nicknamed “Double Roll” （雙姝捲）, the zoo said.

    Members of the public can comment on a zoo Facebook post, with the two most-liked names by Saturday to become finalists alongside names suggested by zoo staff and other groups.

    The cubs are in great health, the zoo said, adding that they passed their first health checkup, which confirmed both of them are females.

    During the checkup, they hissed at veterinarians and zookeepers, retaining their wild animal instincts, it said.

    Those instincts would help them avoid humans and survive in the wild, it added.

    This is Spring Roll’s third litter, and like previous cubs, the latest would be sent to the Ministry of Agriculture’s Taiwan Biodiversity Research Institute when they are four months old for pre-release training, the zoo said.

    To name the cubs, people should post names they like along with the hashtag “#捲捲報到虎你來命名,” it said.

    The names suggested by the zoo staff are “Little Egg Roll” （捲心蛋） and “Cake Roll” （捲心糕）. The institute suggested “Rolled Fur” （捲毛） and “Rolled Tail” （捲尾）. Hotai Motor Co — a major supporter of a project promoting protection and conservation of native animal species — also offered suggestions.

    One public participant in the naming activity would win a special gift from the company.

    Spring Roll is a rescue animal that has been cared for by the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency since she was hit by a vehicle, while her partner, Silly Goose （呆頭鵝）, is also a rescue cat that was rehabilitated following an accident last year, the zoo said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

