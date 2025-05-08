為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan AI documentary set to premiere tomorrow

    A chipmaking machine is captured in the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island. Photo: screen grab from the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island

    A chipmaking machine is captured in the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island. Photo: screen grab from the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island

    2025/05/08 03:00

    DISCOVERY CHANNEL: The documentary vividly depicts Taiwan’s critical influence on global AI data centers, as well as introducing the key players in the AI revolution

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Discovery Channel have teamed up to produce the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island, which is to premiere on the Discovery Channel in Taiwan at 10pm tomorrow.

    To show Taiwan’s “irreplaceable role” in global semiconductor and artificial intelligence （AI） supply chains, the documentary is to premiere in the buildup to Computex Taipei, which is one of the largest computer and technology trade shows in the world.

    The documentary introduces Taiwan’s AI industry — from chip design to manufacturing process technology breakthroughs and software system integration services.

    It features the nation’s cutting-edge technology, and its public-private development, production and application capabilities, the ministry said.

    It also looks back at Taiwan’s technological revolution in semiconductors, which allowed the nation to leap from a follower to become a global leader in the industry, it said.

    The ministry said the documentary also features three successful examples of AI development — the use of AI for detecting anomalies in solar panels, AI applications for assisting Taiwan’s ally Palau in smart healthcare development and helping to train Czech semiconductor developers.

    The three examples not only underline Taiwan’s ability in developing innovative AI solutions, but also its dedication to deepen mutually beneficial relations with allies and like-minded nations to achieve prosperity, the ministry said.

    Chips made in Taiwan are at the core of developing AI supercomputers, smartphones and data centers, so the documentary vividly depicts Taiwan’s critical influence on global AI data centers, as well as introducing the key players in the AI revolution, it said.

    The ministry said it has been working with Discovery Channel since 2011 and has produced seven documentaries to showcase different aspects of Taiwan which have been watched and appreciated by millions of viewers worldwide.

    The 2023 documentary Food Masters: Taste of Taiwan, which promoted the nation’s food culture and culinary traditions, won two awards in March in the US’ 16th annual The Taste Awards, in the categories of “Best Non-English Language Program, Series or Film” and “Best of Asia.”

    However, an official in the Department of International Information Services last month said that the ministry’s media promotion budget for this year has been largely cut by the Legislative Yuan, which would significantly affect a plan to coproduce a documentary about Taiwan’s “smart healthcare” this year.

    After its Taiwan premiere, Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island will be shown in 19 Asian nations, including Japan, South Korea and India, from May 22.

    The film will later be available on Discovery Channel’s YouTube channel, the ministry said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播