《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan AI documentary set to premiere tomorrow

A chipmaking machine is captured in the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island. Photo: screen grab from the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island

2025/05/08 03:00

DISCOVERY CHANNEL: The documentary vividly depicts Taiwan’s critical influence on global AI data centers, as well as introducing the key players in the AI revolution

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Discovery Channel have teamed up to produce the documentary Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island, which is to premiere on the Discovery Channel in Taiwan at 10pm tomorrow.

To show Taiwan’s “irreplaceable role” in global semiconductor and artificial intelligence （AI） supply chains, the documentary is to premiere in the buildup to Computex Taipei, which is one of the largest computer and technology trade shows in the world.

The documentary introduces Taiwan’s AI industry — from chip design to manufacturing process technology breakthroughs and software system integration services.

It features the nation’s cutting-edge technology, and its public-private development, production and application capabilities, the ministry said.

It also looks back at Taiwan’s technological revolution in semiconductors, which allowed the nation to leap from a follower to become a global leader in the industry, it said.

The ministry said the documentary also features three successful examples of AI development — the use of AI for detecting anomalies in solar panels, AI applications for assisting Taiwan’s ally Palau in smart healthcare development and helping to train Czech semiconductor developers.

The three examples not only underline Taiwan’s ability in developing innovative AI solutions, but also its dedication to deepen mutually beneficial relations with allies and like-minded nations to achieve prosperity, the ministry said.

Chips made in Taiwan are at the core of developing AI supercomputers, smartphones and data centers, so the documentary vividly depicts Taiwan’s critical influence on global AI data centers, as well as introducing the key players in the AI revolution, it said.

The ministry said it has been working with Discovery Channel since 2011 and has produced seven documentaries to showcase different aspects of Taiwan which have been watched and appreciated by millions of viewers worldwide.

The 2023 documentary Food Masters: Taste of Taiwan, which promoted the nation’s food culture and culinary traditions, won two awards in March in the US’ 16th annual The Taste Awards, in the categories of “Best Non-English Language Program, Series or Film” and “Best of Asia.”

However, an official in the Department of International Information Services last month said that the ministry’s media promotion budget for this year has been largely cut by the Legislative Yuan, which would significantly affect a plan to coproduce a documentary about Taiwan’s “smart healthcare” this year.

After its Taiwan premiere, Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island will be shown in 19 Asian nations, including Japan, South Korea and India, from May 22.

The film will later be available on Discovery Channel’s YouTube channel, the ministry said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

