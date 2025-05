A Foxconn Technology Co Model B electric vehicle is displayed at the company’s offices in Taipei on March 8. Photo: Bloomberg

2025/05/08 03:00

OCEANIA-BOUND: The new EV models are expected to become available in New Zealand and Australia from the second half of next year, Foxtron Vehicle said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) yesterday said it is to manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) in Taiwan for Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp based on a model developed by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co (鴻華先進), its joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).

Earlier in the day, Foxtron Vehicle signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors to provide contract design and manufacturing services for an EV model.

The deal is the first EV order for Hon Hai, which has made inroads into the business over the past six years. The iPhone maker, also known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), had previously approached Nissan Motor Co, Mitsubishi’s largest shareholder, to further its EV ambitions, but to no avail.

The first EV model to be supplied to Mitsubishi Motors is expected to become available in Australia and New Zealand from the second half of next year, Foxtron Vehicle said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Mitsubishi Motors said the two sides would proceed with further discussions for the cooperation toward a definitive agreement.

The collaboration is part of a product plan announced last year highlighting “excellent driving performance as an EV and an advanced infotainment system, making it optimal for the Oceania region,” Mitsubishi Motors said.

Foxtron Vehicle and Mitsubishi Motors gave no financial details.

Foxtron Vehicle lists on its Web site 11 vehicle models, including its Model T bus, Model V pickup truck, Model N van, Model B hatchback and its “luxury flagship” Model E sedan.

Yulon would produce the vehicles for Mitsubishi Motors at the company’s plant in Miaoli County’s Sanyi Township (三義), it said.

“That opens a new opportunity for Taiwanese automakers to tap into overseas markets,” Yulon added.

The company has been assembling vehicles for Nissan Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors on a contract basis for a long time. At the Sanyi factory, it has cranked out more than 10,000 EVs, including the n7 model for its subsidiary Luxgen Motor Co (納智捷汽車). The n7 is based on the first EV model designed by Foxtron.

Yulon said it is setting up a new production line at the Sanyi factory to produce new EVs based on the Foxtron-developed Model B for the domestic and overseas markets.

The Sanyi factory has an installed capacity of 5,500 vehicles per month, with potential output to reach 11,000 units per month if it uses double shifts.

Additional reporting by CNA

