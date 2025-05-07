為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan lauds US House bills of support

    The national flag flies on the tower of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

    2025/05/07 03:00

    STEADFAST FRIEND: The bills encourage increased Taiwan-US engagement and address China’s distortion of UN Resolution 2758 to isolate Taiwan internationally

    By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

    The Presidential Office yesterday thanked the US House of Representatives for unanimously passing two Taiwan-related bills highlighting its solid support for Taiwan’s democracy and global participation, and for deepening bilateral relations.

    One of the bills, the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act, requires the US Department of State to periodically review its guidelines for engagement with Taiwan, and report to the US Congress on the guidelines and plans to lift self-imposed limitations on US-Taiwan engagement.

    The other bill is the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, which clarifies that UN Resolution 2758 does not address the issue of the representation of Taiwan or its people in the UN or related organizations.

    Taiwan thanks the US House of Representatives’ long-term bipartisan support for the nation and for passing the two bills, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said.

    “Steadfast support from the US Congress sends a clear message against China’s misuse of UN Resolution 2758 to limit Taiwan’s international space,” she said.

    The passage of the bills highlights international society’s correct understanding of the original meaning of UN Resolution 2758, she said, adding that it shows the US’ firm support for Taiwan’s democratic value and international participation, as well as its proactive actions to deepen Taiwan-US relations.

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said the two bills show that Taiwan and the US share the same core values of freedom and democracy, and highlight the two countries’ firm commitment to continue deepening their partnership.

    “The passage of the two acts is especially meaningful to Taiwan,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that Taiwan would not only remember this friendship and trust, but would continue to cooperate with the US and other like-minded countries to responsibly contribute to regional and global peace and stability.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） added that Taiwan, a responsible member of the international society, would continue to work closely with the US and other like-minded countries, deepening comprehensive partnerships, and together address various global challenges.

    The Taiwan International Solidarity Act aims to counter China’s malicious attempt to distort UN Resolution 2758 and obstruct Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, he said.

    The act also emphasized that the resolution only established China’s representation in the UN, but made no mention of Taiwan, he added.

    “China continues to deliberately extend its misuse of UN Resolution 2758 to suppress Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and block Taiwan’s contributions,” Hsiao said.

    Beijing also uses a false “one China principle” to claim that the resolution establishes its sovereignty over Taiwan, he said.

    The act demonstrates the US House of Representatives’ concrete action — clarifying the fact through legislation — to counter China’s deliberate distortion of UN Resolution 2758 in the international realm, Hsiao said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday unanimously passed the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act and the Taiwan International Solidarity Act . Photo: CNA

