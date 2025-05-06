《TAIPEI TIMES》 US slated to vote on Taiwan-related proposals yesterday

The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on April 4. Photo: Reuters

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

The US House of Representatives was slated to vote on two bills related to Taiwan yesterday, aiming to lift restrictions on bilateral engagement and encourage the nation’s international participation.

The proposals would amend bills signed by US President Donald Trump in his first term, the Taiwan Assurance Act and the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative （TAIPEI） Act.

The Taiwan Assurance Act requires the US Department of State to conduct a review of Taiwan-US relations within 180 days of its passing and submit its findings to the Committee on Foreign Relations. The amendment, the Taiwan assurance implementation act, would turn that one-time report into a periodic review every two years, with the aim of eventually lifting self-imposed restrictions on engagement.

In January 2021, then-US secretary of state Mike Pompeo lifted all restrictions on engagement between Taiwanese and US officials, although former US president Joe Biden reinstated some of them.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed several pro-Taiwan bills during his time as a senator, so people speculate that he would seek to lift current restrictions.

The TAIPEI Act stated that the US government must advocate for Taiwan’s membership in international organizations and encourage other countries to maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The amended bill, known as the Taiwan international solidarity act, would clarify the meaning of UN Resolution 2758 and authorize a report on China’s attempts to isolate Taiwan.

“The United States opposes any initiative that seeks to change Taiwan’s status without the consent of the people,” the bill says.

The bill also instructs US government representatives in international organizations to urge other countries to resist China’s attempts to “distort the decisions, language, policies or procedures of such organizations regarding Taiwan.”

