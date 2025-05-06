為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOTC to propose higher fines for hitting pedestrians

    Drivers yield to pedestrians at an intersection near Taipei’s Ximending area in an undated photograph. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    Drivers yield to pedestrians at an intersection near Taipei’s Ximending area in an undated photograph. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

    2025/05/06 03:00

    By Tsai Yun-jung, Lery Hiciano and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writers

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） yesterday previewed proposed regulatory changes that would increase penalties for drivers who injure pedestrians.

    The ministry would amend the Chart for Standard Rates for Fines Regarding Traffic Violations （違反道路交通管理事件統一裁罰基準表） so that the fine for failing to stop for a pedestrian leading to minor injury would rise to a maximum of NT$30,000, while the fine for causing serious injury or death would be NT$36,000.

    The new regulations could take effect as early as the end of next month, it said.

    Following the June 2023 amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）, which increased penalties for failing to yield to pedestrians, pedestrian-related traffic incidents declined, it said.

    Last year, a total of 17,162 pedestrians were injured or killed — 498 fewer than the previous year, while the number of fatalities also dropped slightly, from 380 to 366, it said.

    However, 83 of those deaths were caused by drivers failing to give way to pedestrians, it added.

    Article 44 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act states that drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians and cause injury or death face fines ranging from NT$7,200 to NT$36,000. If the incident results in injury, the driver’s license is suspended for one year, and if it results in death, the license is revoked.

    Penalties are determined based on the severity of the outcome: minor injury, serious injury or death.

    The penalty tiers are further adjusted based on four timing categories: whether the driver pays the fine or appears in court by the deadline, within 30 days after the deadline, within 60 days, or more than 60 days overdue.

    For minor injuries, fines under the four categories — currently set at NT$7,200, NT$8,000, NT$9,500 and NT$12,000 — would be raised to NT$18,000, NT$20,000, NT$24,000 and NT$30,000 respectively under the proposed amendment.

    For serious injuries, the current fines of NT$18,000, NT$20,000, NT$24,000, and NT$30,000 would be raised to a uniform NT$36,000.

    In cases resulting in death, the fine would remain unchanged at NT$36,000 — the maximum allowed by law.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播