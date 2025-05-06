《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOTC to propose higher fines for hitting pedestrians

Drivers yield to pedestrians at an intersection near Taipei’s Ximending area in an undated photograph. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/05/06 03:00

By Tsai Yun-jung, Lery Hiciano and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writers

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications （MOTC） yesterday previewed proposed regulatory changes that would increase penalties for drivers who injure pedestrians.

The ministry would amend the Chart for Standard Rates for Fines Regarding Traffic Violations （違反道路交通管理事件統一裁罰基準表） so that the fine for failing to stop for a pedestrian leading to minor injury would rise to a maximum of NT$30,000, while the fine for causing serious injury or death would be NT$36,000.

The new regulations could take effect as early as the end of next month, it said.

Following the June 2023 amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）, which increased penalties for failing to yield to pedestrians, pedestrian-related traffic incidents declined, it said.

Last year, a total of 17,162 pedestrians were injured or killed — 498 fewer than the previous year, while the number of fatalities also dropped slightly, from 380 to 366, it said.

However, 83 of those deaths were caused by drivers failing to give way to pedestrians, it added.

Article 44 of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act states that drivers who fail to yield to pedestrians and cause injury or death face fines ranging from NT$7,200 to NT$36,000. If the incident results in injury, the driver’s license is suspended for one year, and if it results in death, the license is revoked.

Penalties are determined based on the severity of the outcome: minor injury, serious injury or death.

The penalty tiers are further adjusted based on four timing categories: whether the driver pays the fine or appears in court by the deadline, within 30 days after the deadline, within 60 days, or more than 60 days overdue.

For minor injuries, fines under the four categories — currently set at NT$7,200, NT$8,000, NT$9,500 and NT$12,000 — would be raised to NT$18,000, NT$20,000, NT$24,000 and NT$30,000 respectively under the proposed amendment.

For serious injuries, the current fines of NT$18,000, NT$20,000, NT$24,000, and NT$30,000 would be raised to a uniform NT$36,000.

In cases resulting in death, the fine would remain unchanged at NT$36,000 — the maximum allowed by law.

