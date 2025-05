People hold up placards in Taichung on Saturday calling for signatures to recall Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker Yen Kuan-heng. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

2025/05/05 03:00

IN FULL SWING:Recall drives against lawmakers in Hualien, Taoyuan and Hsinchu have reached the second-stage threshold, the campaigners said

By Chen Chien-chih and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

請繼續往下閱讀...

Campaigners in a recall petition against Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) in Taichung yesterday said their signature target is within sight, and that they need a big push to collect about 500 more signatures from locals to reach the second-stage threshold.

Recall campaigns against KMT lawmakers Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) and Lo Ting-wei (羅廷瑋) are also close to the 10 percent threshold, and campaigners are mounting a final push this week. They need about 800 signatures against Chiang and about 2,000 against Yang.

Campaigners seeking to recall Lo said they had reached the threshold figure over the weekend, collecting 27,337 signatures.

They would continue to collect signatures to be safe, as some signatures could be invalidated and removed due to errors or incorrect information, said the group’s spokeswoman, identified only as Hsuan (萱).

Campaigners in recalls against KMT legislators Liao Wei-hsiang (廖偉翔) and Huang Chien-hao (黃健豪) said they had already reached the 10 percent requirement, gathering 32,921 and 36,323 signatures respectively.

Campaigners in Hualien County yesterday said they had reached 32,766 signatures over the weekend in their drive to recall KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi, surpassing the required 19,377.

In Hsinchu City, campaigners against KMT lawmaker Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) and suspended Taiwan People’s Party Hsinchu mayor Ann Kao (高虹安) said they had reached the threshold and delivered their petitions to the Hsinchu City Election Commission.

The group said they needed nearly 35,000 signatures, but they were able to collect 53,131 signatures against Cheng and 51,419 signatures against Kao.

Recall campaigners in Taoyuan said they have reached the threshold for all six KMT legislators in the city, namely Niu Hsu-ting (牛煦庭), Tu Chuan-chi (涂權吉), Lu Ming-che (魯明哲), Lu Yu-ling (呂玉玲), Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) and Chiu Jo-hua (邱若華).

Groups pushing for the recall of five KMT lawmakers in Taipei — Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯), Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) and Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) — said they have also reached required number of signatures.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法