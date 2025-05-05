為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 US admiral concerned over China’s exercises

    US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo gestures during a news conference at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio on Aug. 29 last year. Photo: AP

    US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Samuel Paparo gestures during a news conference at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio on Aug. 29 last year. Photo: AP

    2025/05/05 03:00

    By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

    US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo on Friday expressed concern over the rate at which China is diversifying its military exercises, the Financial Times （FT） reported on Saturday.

    “The rates of change on the depth and breadth of their exercises is the one non-linear effect that I’ve seen in the last year that wakes me up at night or keeps me up at night,” Paparo was quoted by FT as saying while attending the annual Sedona Forum at the McCain Institute in Arizona.

    Paparo also expressed concern over the speed with which China was expanding its military. While the US currently would be able to defeat China in a conflict over Taiwan, it is quickly losing that advantage due to China outpacing it in the production of warships and submarines, he said.

    In particular, the US had “key advantages over China in undersea capabilities, as well as superior capabilities in space and weapons that counter space assets, but ... China was building weapons systems, including warships, at a much faster pace than the US,” he was quoted by the FT as saying.

    On whether China might be deterred from taking military action against Taiwan, Paparo said it depended on several factors, including the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s （PLA） level of military readiness, Beijing’s assumptions about Taiwan’s defensive capabilities and the probability of foreign assistance to Taiwan, the FT wrote.

    Separately, in an interview yesterday with the Wall Street Journal, US Army Pacific Commanding General Ronald Clark said that five years ago he would not have thought that China today would hold rehearsals of a blockade of Taiwan, “but now it is commonplace.”

    “China’s aggressive behavior has made the environment more dangerous” than it was when he was posted in the Indo-Pacific three years ago, he said.

    The PLA has since 2022 staged drills to surround Taiwan and simulate cutting it off from the world.

    “[These exercises] give us an opportunity to really understand how they would go about something like a blockade or potentially a cross-strait invasion,” Clark said.

    The US is building specialized units known as Multi-Domain Task Forces to counter the PLA’s “anti-access/area-denial” capabilities.

    Key to this strategy is the new Typhon missile system, Clark said, adding: “If it gives them [Beijing] pause ... let them have it.”

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播