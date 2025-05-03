《TAIPEI TIMES》Man gets 29 years in jail for sexually abusing minors

The Supreme Court in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Cheng-feng, Taipei Times

Staff writer, with CNA

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Mao Chun-shen （毛畯珅） and upheld the 28-year, eight-month prison sentence he was given earlier this year by the Taiwan High Court for multiple offenses involving the sexual assault of minors.

That means the verdict is final.

In a particularly sordid case, Mao was found guilty of nine counts of sexual assault by penetration, 203 counts of indecent assault and 14 counts of filming obscene images, all against minors, from 2021 to 2023 by the Taiwan High Court in January 2025.

The accumulated sentences for the criminal counts totaled 1,291 years, but the High Court ruled that Mao had to serve a term of 28 years and eight months.

The High Court found that Mao severely damaged the physical and mental health of the victims, as well as caused great trauma to their families, offenses it felt called for severe punishment.

Most of the offenses occurred while Mao worked as a preschool teacher at the Taipei Piramide School, which was owned by his mother.

He was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of sexually assaulting children at the preschool and was indicted that year in August.

The first complaints against him were filed in June 2022.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office indicted him in a separate case in October 2024, charging him with sexually assaulting 39 children and filming sexually explicit content involving minors in public spaces 306 times starting from 2021.

The second case was brought to light as prosecutors and police were investigating Mao in the first case, and it currently remains under investigation.

