Su Chen-tuan, front second right, is escorted by Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau officers on arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/05/02 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese blogger Lady Nai Nai (貴婦奈奈), who had been listed as wanted for alleged fraud, was escorted back to Taiwan yesterday after being on the run in Canada for more than six years.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The blogger, whose real name is Su Chen-tuan (蘇陳端), was escorted on a flight from Canada by a legal secretary from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada, Taiwan’s de facto representative office.

Upon arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5am yesterday, Su was swarmed by reporters, but she did not answer any questions or make any comments.

She was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office at 1:18pm, before being released later yesterday on NT$2 million (US$62,467) bail.

Su had been on the run since 2019, after law enforcement authorities listed her as wanted for suspected fraud.

The allegations arose after she and her ex-boyfriend Paul Huang (黃博健) closed their cosmetic clinic in Taiwan in 2018 without notice and without dealing with financial solvency issues such as debts.

The couple then fled to Canada, along with Huang’s parents, Huang Lin Li-chen (黃林麗貞) and Huang Li-hsiung (黃立雄), who was the nominee director of the clinic and also listed as wanted in 2019.

According to the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau, its legal secretaries stationed in the US and Canada had been pursuing the case in collaboration with Taiwan’s representative offices in Ottawa and Toronto.

The four suspects had been seeking political asylum in Canada, but were unsuccessful.

Huang Li-hsiung and Huang Lin then contacted Taiwan’s representative offices in Canada, which led to their arrest in May last year, the bureau said.

Huang Lin was not indicted and was released without bail, while Huang Li-hsiung was released on bail of NT$500,000 and is still being investigated, it said.

Su wrote a letter to the media and handed in a statement to prosecutors to express her willingness to return to Taiwan to cooperate with the investigation.

She said that she did not take part in the clinic run by the Huangs or in any illegal affairs, and therefore wished to assist prosecutors with the case and shed light on the matter.

Su rose to fame in the early 2000s, when she started blogging under the name Lady Nai Nai about her and Paul Huang, and writing her personal reflections on everyday life.

Before her blog closed down in 2013, it had accumulated more than 46 million views. In 2017, her Facebook account had more than 300,000 followers.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法