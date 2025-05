Energy-saving refrigerators are displayed at a store in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

2025/05/02 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Cabinet yesterday approved a draft amendment to the Commodity Tax Act (貨物稅條例) that seeks to extend a tax incentive program for energy-efficient household appliances until 2027.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Under the program, consumers can receive a tax reduction of up to NT$2,000 (US$62.47) when purchasing new refrigerators, air-conditioners and dehumidifiers.

The appliances must meet Level 1 or 2 of the energy-saving standards specified under the Bureau of Energy’s energy-efficiency rating program.

If passed by the Legislature Yuan, the tax rebate program, which is set to expire on June 14 would be extended until Dec. 31, 2027.

As of the end of March, the government had offered rebates of about NT$21.1 billion on 12.71 million units of household appliances since the measure was adopted in June 2019, the Ministry of Finance said.

Meanwhile, an additional provision has also been included in the draft amendment authorizing the Executive Yuan to seek another extension of up to two years after 2027, it said.

The purpose is to allow for rolling reviews of the policy’s effectiveness to ensure the efficient use of government resources, it said.

Citing Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said during a news conference that encouraging consumers to buy energy-saving home appliances could help advance the government’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Cho also urged that the finance ministry and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to communicate and coordinate with the Legislative Yuan so that the amendment could be passed as soon as possible to ensure a continuation of the program, Lee said.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法