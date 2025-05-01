《TAIPEI TIMES》 Czech Senate rejects China’s 2758 distortion

The national flags of Taiwan, left, and the Czech Republic are pictured in Taiwan on March 25, 2023. Photo: CNA

2025/05/01 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs （MOFA） yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a draft resolution rejecting China’s interpretation of UN Resolution 2758 and supporting Taiwan’s membership in international organizations.

Passed on Tuesday, the draft resolution, brought by Czech Senator Pavel Fischer, says that the UN resolution makes no mention of Taiwan and does not establish China’s sovereignty over it, nor does it preclude Taiwan’s participation in UN agencies.

China should not seek to distort the meaning of UN Resolution 2758 by conflating it with its so-called “one China” principle for political reasons, the resolution says.

Distorting the meaning of UN documents for political aims would affect not just Taiwan and China, but the Czech Republic and other countries, Fischer said.

The Czech Republic will continue to pursue its own policy, ensuring mutually beneficial relationships with both the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan, Fischer added.

The resolution also calls for Taiwan’s “meaningful” participation in international organizations, including Interpol, the International Civil Aviation Organization, the WHO and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Fifty of the 65 senators present voted in favor of the resolution.

It comes five months after the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution opposing China’s distortion of UN Resolution 2758.

Both resolutions demonstrate the Czech government’s firm support for Taiwan and the close relationship between both countries, MOFA said in a news release yesterday.

Taiwan urges the international community to counter China’s misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758, and Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded partners around the world to oppose authoritarian regimes and defend the shared values of democracies, the news release cited Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） as saying.

Over the past few years, several government bodies around the world, including the US House of Representatives, the European Parliament, the British parliament and the Canadian House of Commons, have passed similar motions in support of Taiwan.

Most recently, at a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday last week, the US for the first time brought up Taiwan’s participation in the UN and other international organizations, saying that Beijing is “misusing” UN Resolution 2758.

