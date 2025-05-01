《TAIPEI TIMES》 Most Americans say Taiwan independent, poll shows

A Taiwanese flag, right, and a US flag are pictured in Taipei on Feb. 22 last year. Photo: Cheng I-hwa Cheng, Bloomberg

2025/05/01 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer

Most Americans support Taiwan and favor improving Taiwan-US relations, a poll by the Virginia-based Humanity for Freedom Foundation found.

The poll, commissioned by Remington Research Group, found that 82 percent of respondents viewed Taiwan as an independent country, with 68 percent holding a positive view of Taiwan and 58 percent in support of formal diplomatic recognition by the US government.

The poll “highlights significant bipartisan agreement on key issues related to Taiwan’s sovereignty and its importance to the US,” the foundation said in a statement on Monday.

Only 4 percent of respondents held a negative view of Taiwan, while 28 percent had no opinion, the poll showed.

About 3 percent said that Taiwan was a part of China, compared with 15 percent being unsure, it showed.

On the issue of diplomatic recognition, 5 percent were opposed to full diplomatic relations, while 37 percent were unsure, it showed.

On military defense, the responses were more mixed, with 39 percent believing that the US should continue to maintain strategic ambiguity on assisting Taiwan, while 32 percent believed that Washington should make its commitments clear.

About 27 percent were uncertain, while 3 percent believed the US should stop arm sales and make clear it would not defend the nation in the event of an invasion, the poll showed.

About 88 percent considered Taiwan important to the US, with 32 percent reporting that Taiwan is “very important,” the poll showed.

The results suggest “strong consensus” among the US public on Taiwan’s sovereignty and strategic importance to the US across party lines, age groups and other demographics, the statement said.

Calling the results a “clear message,” foundation president Dane Waters said that the US “must abandon the policy of strategic ambiguity and formally recognize Taiwan.”

“They are a democratic ally and a critical partner,” Waters added.

“Protecting Taiwan is not just a moral imperative, but also essential for US economic and national security interests,” foundation board member Paul Jacob said.

Remington Research Group conducted the nationwide survey from March 15 to 18, with 800 likely US voters as respondents.

The survey had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points at a confidence level of 95 percent.

The foundation describes itself as a nonprofit organization committed to advancing freedom and democracy globally.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

