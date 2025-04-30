為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s Wang Chien-ming guest coaches Palau team

    \\192.168.5.8\news\ok_retouch_folder\20250430\P06-250430-603.jpg CTBC Brothers pitching coach Wang Chien-ming, second right, and Palau’s national baseball team players pose for a photograph at the National Sport University in Taoyuan on Monday. Photo: CNA

    2025/04/30 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    CTBC Brothers pitching coach Wang Chien-ming on Monday served as a guest pitching coach for a day to help Palau’s national baseball team get ready for an upcoming regional multi-sport event that includes baseball.

    The Palau team are in Taiwan as part of a training program organized by National Taiwan Sport University at the behest of the Sports Administration to prepare for the 12th quadrennial Pacific Mini Games in June in the Pacific island-state.

    Wang, who starred for the New York Yankees from 2005 to 2008 before a foot injury derailed his career, was featured as a guest pitching coach at the invitation of Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-chung.

    Cheng said Wang offered insights and tips to Palau’s pitching staff, while Wang praised Palau’s pitchers for having a good foundation, enabling him to focus on more technical details on how to pitch as efficiently as possible.

    Monday’s program concentrated on the best way to grip the ball, optimizing the throwing motion and getting as much power as possible from the pivot foot, Wang said.

    Wang also taught the pitchers of Palau his signature sinker, for which he was known during his time in the major leagues.

    Palauan pitcher Ray Rdialul Rumong, who got some tips from Wang, said that the former Yankee was very detailed in his coaching and the session gave pitchers several insights, including how to have better control.

    According to Cheng, arranging for Wang to coach the Palau team was part of a program to give the allied island-state access to Taiwan’s abundant baseball resources to further its abilities.

    One of the programs’ main elements would be to have the Palau national team play against local school teams at all levels to help Palauan players get more game experience and build up their skills, Cheng said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

