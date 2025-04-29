為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Thailand to require new digital travel forms on Thursday

    Tourists visit Wat Pho in Bangkok on March 19. Photo: EPA-EFE

    2025/04/29 03:00

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    Thailand is to bring back arrival and departure forms for international travelers in a digital format starting on Thursday.

    The Thai government announced the move earlier this month, saying that the Thailand Digital Arrival Card （TDAC） system would help it better track inbound travelers to restore confidence in the country’s tourism sector after suspending its paper TM6 form in 2022.

    Beginning next month, all foreigners entering the country by air, land or sea must submit their personal and travel information online through the TDAC system before arrival, the Thai Tourism Authority said.

    Registration can be completed up to three days in advance, it said.

    Previously, international visitors were required to fill out the paper TM6 form upon entry, detailing personal information, flight numbers and accommodation addresses, which they would return upon departure.

    However, to attract more tourists, the Thai government suspended that requirement in 2022.

    Although the suspension facilitated travel, it also presented challenges to immigration officials. As the Thai government expanded its list of visa-exempt countries in July last year, immigration officials reported an increase in incidents in which tourists overstayed their visas or used Thailand as a base of operations for illegal activity.

    After the suspension of the TM6 form expires this month, the TDAC system would be instated, allowing international tourists to fill out personal information, flight information and accommodation online prior to entry.

    Non-Thai residents residing long-term in Thailand would also be required to register through the TDAC system.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

