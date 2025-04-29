為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 KMT New Taipei trio questioned over alleged forgery

    The New Taipei City chapter of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） in Banciao District is pictured yesterday. Photo: Tung Kuan-yi, Taipei Times

    The New Taipei City chapter of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） in Banciao District is pictured yesterday. Photo: Tung Kuan-yi, Taipei Times

    2025/04/29 03:00

    By Tung Kuan-yi and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

    Three staff members of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s （KMT） New Taipei City chapter were brought in for questioning by prosecutors yesterday in connection with allegedly falsified signatures in a recall campaign.

    Searches were carried out on the office and the residences of the three people yesterday morning, following the launch of an investigation into reports of falsified personal information on recall petitions targeting Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） lawmakers.

    Two of the staff were from the KMT’s office in Banciao District （板橋） — secretary-general Chen Chen-jung （陳貞容） and secretary Chu Pei-yi （朱蓓儀） — with the third being Sanchong District （三重） office executive director Lo Ta-yu （羅大宇）, the KMT’s New Taipei City chapter said in a statement.

    Chen and Chu, along with computers and other evidence, were taken from their homes by investigators this morning, chapter head Huang Chih-hsiung （黃志雄） said.

    The party has already arranged legal assistance for them, Huang added.

    KMT New Taipei City caucus secretary-general Wang Wei-yuan （王威元） called the search “political retaliation.”

    The searches took place after Saturday’s protest organized by the opposition, strongly suggesting that these searches are a warning, Wang added.

    The chapter said it respects the rule of law, but called for an impartial and law-abiding investigation.

    The nationwide searches appeared to be politically motivated, Huang said, although he expressed respect for the judicial process.

    Authorities should avoid unlawful investigative tactics that could intimidate citizens and undermine political expression, Huang added.

    Meanwhile, prosecutors in Keelung conducted a separate search of a KMT office yesterday in connection with another case involving allegedly fake signatures in a recall campaign targeting two DPP city councilors, Cheng Wen-ting （鄭文婷） and Jiho Chang （張之豪）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播