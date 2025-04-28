為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Deputy legislative speaker leads delegation to US

    Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times

    Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Lin Hsin-han, Taipei Times

    2025/04/28 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang （江啟臣） departed for Washington yesterday with a delegation of lawmakers to hold meetings on issues including US tariffs.

    Chiang, of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, departed Taiwan with lawmakers Chang Chih-lun （張智倫） and Huang Chien-hao （黃健豪） of the KMT and Lin Yi-chun （林憶君） of the smaller opposition Taiwan People’s Party, a release from Chiang’s office said.

    Legislators Wang Ting-yu （王定宇）, Chiu Yi-ying （邱議瑩） and Ngalim Tiunn （張雅琳） of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party would also join the delegation after departing Taiwan today, the statement said.

    Chiang said that he had spent more than 20 days meeting with representatives of various industries in Taiwan, listening to their concerns about US tariffs, geopolitical risks and investment needs.

    In addition to wishing the government success in its tariff negotiations with the US, Chiang said he also wanted to use the trip to discuss broader opportunities for mutually-beneficial bilateral cooperation, outside of just “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and semiconductors.”

    During their visit to Washington, the legislative delegation is scheduled to meet with US lawmakers, think tanks, companies and US government agencies, the statement said.

    Aside from addressing tariff issues, the delegation would also advocate for the passage of a US-Taiwan double taxation relief bill, meet with officials to ensure the timely delivery of US arms purchased by Taiwan and promote broader Taiwan-US defense cooperation, it said.

    The lawmakers in the delegation are all members of either the Taiwan-US parliamentary friendship group or the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

